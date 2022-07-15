The exterior of the Cambie Surgery Centre is pictured in Vancouver, Nov. 18, 2019.JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

The B.C. Court of Appeal has upheld the decision of a trial judge who ruled that access to private health care is not a constitutionally protected right despite long wait times in the public system.

The decision is the latest in a 13-year legal battle that is now expected to be headed to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The plaintiffs in the case – led by Brian Day, an orthopedic surgeon and president and chief executive of Cambie Surgeries Corporation – had argued that provisions of B.C.’s Medicare Protection Act violated the constitutional rights of patients who were prevented from making their own health care decisions. They invoked Section 7 of the Charter – the right to life, liberty and security of the person.

A three-judge panel with the B.C. Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal in a 142-page decision posted Friday. Chief Justice Robert Bauman and Justice David Harris wrote that although the impugned provisions do deprive some patients of their rights to life and security of the person, they do so in accordance with principles of fundamental justice. They wrote that the medicare laws serve the purpose of ensuring public health care is sustainable.

Justice Lauri Ann Fenlon found the deprivations to be “grossly disproportionate” and not in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice. However, she found that breach of Section 7 to be justified under Section 1 – that freedoms set out in the Charter can be subject to reasonable limits if government can show it to be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society.

The Court of Appeal did not review the evidence presented at trial, but rather focused on whether there were errors in the application of the law. While they found problems with the earlier court decision, they nonetheless ruled against Dr. Day.

“In our view, the judge erred in finding the impugned provisions did not deprive some patients of the right to life, and by underestimating the extent of the deprivation of the right to security of the person,” the justices wrote. “However, we do not think he erred in concluding that any deprivations were in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice. Accordingly, we conclude that the judge did not err in finding that s. 7 of the Charter had not been breached.”

Dr. Day launched the legal action in 2009, and it landed in B.C. Supreme Court in 2016 with support from four of his patients. The court heard from more than 100 witnesses. In September, 2020, B.C. Supreme Court Justice John Steeves released an 880-page judgment upholding the provisions of the act.

At trial, lawyers for the plaintiffs described the inhumanity of government failing to deliver on timely access to health care yet making it unlawful for citizens to take matters into their own hands.

They invoked several of Canada’s most pivotal constitutional challenges – decisions that struck down prostitution laws, opened the door to medical assistance in dying and ordered Ottawa to stop interfering with the Insite supervised drug-consumption site – to show that the state cannot impose unnecessary harm by preventing people from making their own health decisions.

They sought to overturn provisions of B.C.’s Medicare Protection Act that prohibit physicians from accepting pay from both public and private purses, limit extra billing and ban health insurance for services that are already covered under the public plan.

The defendants – the attorneys general of B.C. and Canada – and intervenor groups argued that the case was not about health care at all, but rather corporate greed. They argued that the very foundation of medicare would be upended if it prevailed.

A public health-care system already debilitated by staff shortages would get worse if doctors and nurses were pulled to the private system, they said. The very people for whom medicare was designed – the elderly, the disadvantaged, and those living with mental or complex chronic illnesses – would suffer most.

At the B.C. Supreme Court, Justice Steeves had found that the impugned provisions did not violate the plaintiffs’ rights to life or liberty, as there was no evidence anyone died from long waits and the provisions do not interfere with a patient’s ability to make fundamental personal choices, respectively.

The provisions did deprive some patients of the right to security of the person because they experienced wait times that were clinically significant to their health, Justice Steeves wrote. However, this deprivation was in accordance with “fundamental justice” because the medicare laws serve the purpose of ensuring public health care is sustainable.

In a notice of appeal filed early last year, the plaintiffs said the trial judge erred in narrowly construing the scope of each Section 7 right, “concluding that the harms to patients were justified on the basis of legally incorrect and constitutionally irrelevant concerns.”

