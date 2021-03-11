British Columbia eases COVID-19 restrictions, but alongside Ontario, warns of variants

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

British Columbia eases COVID-19 restrictions, but alongside Ontario, warns of variants

Xiao Xu
Jeff GrayQueen's Park Reporter
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.'s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on March 1, 2021.

CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

British Columbia has eased its restrictions on social gatherings, allowing people to get together in small groups outside for the first time in four months.

But the loosening also came with a caution from B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, that was echoed by health officials across the country: Fast-spreading variants could cause hospitalizations and serious illness to soar without continued vigilance by Canadians who may be weary of masks and restrictions.

“We are progressing, but we’re not yet in a place where any of us can let go of this progress that we’ve made,” Dr. Henry said at a briefing Thursday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

“And right now, as the weather gets better, as we know we’re heading into the period where the transmissibility will decrease, and we know we need that social connection, right now, what we can do is safely move outside for some of those connections.”

She said it means children can have a playdate with their friends over the March break and people can have a coffee, a chat and a picnic in the park with up to 10 friends or family members.

However, Dr. Henry said a ban on all indoor gatherings is still in place and those are the things “we need to pay most attention to.”

The warning was echoed in Ontario, where modelling shows the more contagious variants are causing more illness than the original virus, which is dropping. A day earlier, Peter Juni, the director of Ontario’s science advisory table, declared Ontario is facing two pandemics: the traditional one, which is under control, and the variant-driven one, which is not.

Ontario modelling released Thursday showed cases are increasing in most regions of the province. While some areas have kept cases mostly flat, in other places, the virus is on the attack.

Cases have been rising in Northern Ontario, including in Thunder Bay and in Sudbury, where the province announced new lockdown measures on Thursday after a spate of outbreaks of the new variants.

Deaths across the province have dropped owing to widespread vaccinations in long-term care, said Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, the head of the University of Toronto’s school of public health who chairs the province’s COVID-19 science advisory table.

Story continues below advertisement

But Dr. Brown said the latest projections still show that under a worst-case scenario, caused by either the widespread loosening or disregarding of public-health measures, daily new infections could shoot up to 8,000 by the beginning of April. Intensive-care units in hospitals would be jammed with more than 600 patients, close to double the current number and well past normal capacity.

Under a more optimistic scenario, new infections rise more slowly, remaining around current levels at between 1,000 and 2,000 a day, if public-health measures are only relaxed cautiously and the variants spread more slowly. A medium-range scenario predicts a sharp rise to 6,000 new cases a day by April.

Just what path Ontario takes, Dr. Brown said, depends on how well it contains the new variants.

“How we behave over the next few weeks is critical in determining the quality of our summer,” Dr. Brown said.

New modelling in B.C. shows an increase in the number of cases that turn out to be a variant of concern. The most common one is B.1.1.7, which has been associated with Britain. This variant has been most commonly seen in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal areas. The second most common one is the B1351, which is the variant associated with South Africa.

But Dr. Henry said B.C. is still seeing a very small percentage of cases that are variants of concern. In Ontario, it’s about 40 per cent of the cases. B.C. is still at less than 10 per cent, she pointed out.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Henry said people still need to carefully practise health measures such as wearing a mask to prevent these variants from taking hold.

“Those are the things that we need to continue to avoid so that we don’t give this virus a chance to change.”

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies