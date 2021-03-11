British Columbia eases COVID-19 restrictions, but alongside Ontario, warns of variants

Open this photo in gallery Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.'s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on March 1, 2021. CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

British Columbia has eased its restrictions on social gatherings, allowing people to get together in small groups outside for the first time in four months.

But the loosening also came with a caution from B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, that was echoed by health officials across the country: Fast-spreading variants could cause hospitalizations and serious illness to soar without continued vigilance by Canadians who may be weary of masks and restrictions.

“We are progressing, but we’re not yet in a place where any of us can let go of this progress that we’ve made,” Dr. Henry said at a briefing Thursday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

“And right now, as the weather gets better, as we know we’re heading into the period where the transmissibility will decrease, and we know we need that social connection, right now, what we can do is safely move outside for some of those connections.”

She said it means children can have a playdate with their friends over the March break and people can have a coffee, a chat and a picnic in the park with up to 10 friends or family members.

However, Dr. Henry said a ban on all indoor gatherings is still in place and those are the things “we need to pay most attention to.”

The warning was echoed in Ontario, where modelling shows the more contagious variants are causing more illness than the original virus, which is dropping. A day earlier, Peter Juni, the director of Ontario’s science advisory table, declared Ontario is facing two pandemics: the traditional one, which is under control, and the variant-driven one, which is not.

Ontario modelling released Thursday showed cases are increasing in most regions of the province. While some areas have kept cases mostly flat, in other places, the virus is on the attack.

Cases have been rising in Northern Ontario, including in Thunder Bay and in Sudbury, where the province announced new lockdown measures on Thursday after a spate of outbreaks of the new variants.

Deaths across the province have dropped owing to widespread vaccinations in long-term care, said Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, the head of the University of Toronto’s school of public health who chairs the province’s COVID-19 science advisory table.

Story continues below advertisement

But Dr. Brown said the latest projections still show that under a worst-case scenario, caused by either the widespread loosening or disregarding of public-health measures, daily new infections could shoot up to 8,000 by the beginning of April. Intensive-care units in hospitals would be jammed with more than 600 patients, close to double the current number and well past normal capacity.

Under a more optimistic scenario, new infections rise more slowly, remaining around current levels at between 1,000 and 2,000 a day, if public-health measures are only relaxed cautiously and the variants spread more slowly. A medium-range scenario predicts a sharp rise to 6,000 new cases a day by April.

Just what path Ontario takes, Dr. Brown said, depends on how well it contains the new variants.

“How we behave over the next few weeks is critical in determining the quality of our summer,” Dr. Brown said.

New modelling in B.C. shows an increase in the number of cases that turn out to be a variant of concern. The most common one is B.1.1.7, which has been associated with Britain. This variant has been most commonly seen in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal areas. The second most common one is the B1351, which is the variant associated with South Africa.

But Dr. Henry said B.C. is still seeing a very small percentage of cases that are variants of concern. In Ontario, it’s about 40 per cent of the cases. B.C. is still at less than 10 per cent, she pointed out.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Henry said people still need to carefully practise health measures such as wearing a mask to prevent these variants from taking hold.

“Those are the things that we need to continue to avoid so that we don’t give this virus a chance to change.”

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.