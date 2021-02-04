 Skip to main content
British Columbia

British Columbia expands mask requirements in its school system

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
British Columbia is expanding mask requirements in its school system.

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside says students in middle and secondary school and staff for kindergarten through Grade 12 will be required to wear non-medical masks in all indoor areas of the school, including while in their learning groups.

Whiteside says the exceptions will be when they are sitting or standing at their seat or work station in a classroom, when there is a barrier in place or when they are eating or drinking.

Previously, students and staff were only required to wear masks in areas where interactions are not controlled, such as in hallways, libraries and on school buses.

Whiteside says that for elementary school students, wearing masks indoors remains a personal choice.

Stephanie Higginson, president of the B.C. School Trustees Association, says over 90 per cent of all public school students have returned to class, indicating the confidence families have in sending their children to schools.

Whiteside says that as the pandemic evolves, school protocols must evolve as well.

“Since September, we’ve learned from our experiences and worked collaboratively on how we can adapt,” Whiteside says.

Efforts in some countries to control COVID-19 in schools by limiting class sizes and using alternate locations made for a more stable and effective learning environment, according to Prachi Srivastava from Western University. She says research shows a lower teacher-to-student ratio also has better education outcomes overall. The Globe and Mail

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub
