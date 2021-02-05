British Columbia extends COVID-19 restrictions; Dr. Henry says ‘hard push’ is needed

British Columbia’s provincial health officer has extended COVID-19 restrictions in order to slow down the virus further amid concerns about new variants.
Dr. Bonnie Henry says a “hard push” is needed so youth sports and faith programs as well as limited social interactions can resume by the end of the month after measures to control spread of the virus were put in place in November.
She says the restrictions need to remain in place in order to see a “smooth, flat” finish as more vaccines are made available
Henry says gatherings during the Super Bowl, Family Day, the Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day could threaten that progress.
The province has recorded 10 new cases of the British and South African variants, for a total of 28 new cases.
Among the 19 cases of the British variant, five were linked to travel, while one of the nine cases of the South African variant is related to travel.
