British Columbia extends COVID-19 restrictions; Dr. Henry says ‘hard push’ is needed

Open this photo in gallery Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a news conference at Legislature, in Victoria, on Jan. 22, 2021. CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s provincial health officer has extended COVID-19 restrictions in order to slow down the virus further amid concerns about new variants.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says a “hard push” is needed so youth sports and faith programs as well as limited social interactions can resume by the end of the month after measures to control spread of the virus were put in place in November.

She says the restrictions need to remain in place in order to see a “smooth, flat” finish as more vaccines are made available

Henry says gatherings during the Super Bowl, Family Day, the Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day could threaten that progress.

The province has recorded 10 new cases of the British and South African variants, for a total of 28 new cases.

Among the 19 cases of the British variant, five were linked to travel, while one of the nine cases of the South African variant is related to travel.

The large number of COVID-19 infections in some places makes it more likely for new variants of the virus to emerge. Science Reporter Ivan Semeniuk explains how vaccines may not be as effective against these new strains, making it a race to control and track the spread of variants before they become a dangerous new outbreak. The Globe and Mail

