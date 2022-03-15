flow, an issue that predates

before the summer’s low water

for the steelhead and salmon

some natural habitat is restored

structures in the river will ensure

what are known as groynes. These

piling rock and woody debris into

rebuilds the highway, it is also

As the Ministry of Transportation

once one of the province’s

herald the end of Interior

The storm damage may

numbers were already

these fish needed,” said

2021 was “the last thing

The flash flooding of

of some of these barriers.

plan calls for the removal

like the flooding has. The

have also affected the

and natural ones like shallow

including built barriers like the

The Xs represent a range of

Nicola River, as it was

the study area along the

This is a small section of

before years of environmental

heart of the area’s fishery,

the Nicola and were once the

various accessibility issues for

and it identified or modeled

The plan had a 10-year scope,

and by local and

by various organizations,

conservation in the area

It drew on a history of

for the Nicola River watershed.

In 2021, the Canadian

flow, an issue that predates

before the summer’s low water

for the steelhead and salmon

some natural habitat is restored

structures in the river will ensure

are known as groynes. These

and woody debris into what

highway, it is also piling rock

As the Ministry of

B.C., once one of the province’s

end of Interior Fraser steelhead in

The storm damage may herald the

“Their numbers were already

“the last thing these fish needed,”

The flash flooding of 2021 was

for the removal of some of

like the flooding has. The plan calls

also affected the lower Nicola

and natural ones like shallow

including built barriers like the

The Xs represent a range of

Nicola River, as it was

the study area along the

This is a small section of

before years of environmental

heart of the area’s fishery,

the Nicola and were once the

various accessibility issues for

and it identified or modeled

The plan had a 10-year scope,

by various organizations, and by

on a history of conservation in the area

for the Nicola River watershed. It drew

In 2021, the Canadian Wildlife

low water flow, an issue that

and salmon before the summer’s

habitat is restored for the steelhead

in the river will ensure some natural

known as groynes. These structures

rock and woody debris into what are

rebuilds the highway, it is also piling

As the Ministry of Transportation

in B.C., once one of the province’s

the end of Interior Fraser steelhead

The storm damage may herald

“the last thing these fish needed,”

The flash flooding of 2021 was

removal of some of these barriers.

flooding has. The plan calls for the

the natural water flow like the

Large sediment deposits have also

and natural ones like shallow riverbeds

like the highway or abandoned rail lines,

The Xs represent a range of problems

Nicola River, as it was

the study area along the

This is a small section of

before years of

heart of the area’s fishery,

the Nicola and were once the

various accessibility issues for

and it identified or modeled

The plan had a 10-year scope,

by various organizations, and by

on a history of conservation in the area

for the Nicola River watershed. It drew

In 2021, the Canadian Wildlife

In 2021, the Canadian Wildlife Federation issued a remediation plan for the Nicola River watershed. It drew on a history of conservation in the area by various organizations, and by local and Indigenous groups.

The plan had a 10-year scope, and it identified or modeled various accessibility issues for salmon and Interior Fraser steelhead. Steelhead spawn in the Nicola and were once the heart of the area’s fishery, before years of environmental damage decimated their numbers.

This is a small section of the study area along the Nicola River, as it was shaped last September.

The Xs represent a range of problems impacting the river, including built barriers like the highway or abandoned rail lines, and natural ones like shallow riverbeds or natural debris build-up.

Large sediment deposits have also affected the lower Nicola River watershed in recent years, changing the natural water flow like the flooding has. The plan calls for the removal of some of these barriers.

The flash flooding of 2021 was “the last thing these fish needed,” said UBC zoology professor Eric Taylor. “Their numbers were already incredibly low.”

The storm damage may herald the end of Interior Fraser steelhead in B.C., once one of the province’s most formidable fish species.