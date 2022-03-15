Skip to main content

Highway 8, also known as the Nicola Highway, runs through a rural stretch of Interior B.C. Last year’s atmospheric river dealt enormous damage to the highway and changed the course of the river forever. Now residents look to rebuild in the face of a changing climate

Nancy Macdonald and Timothy Moore

Highway 8, also known as the Nicola Highway, runs through a rural stretch of B.C.’s Southern Interior. In November, an atmospheric river dumped a month’s worth of rain on the region over a span of two days, triggering flooding that caused enormous damage. Both Highway 8 and the Nicola River, which it parallels, were hit hard.

Along the Nicola corridor, hundreds of residents were displaced. Many are left wondering when - or if - life will return to normal.

Highway 8 was part of

the first automobile route

connecting B.C.’s Lower

Mainland with Alberta.

The cliff-hugging ribbon

of road follows the Nicola

River for 69 kilometers,

from Spences Bridge

south to Merritt.

The sensational twisties

— and frequent elk and

bighorn sheep sightings

— make this writhing

route a favourite among

motorcycle enthusiasts.

But the roadway

suffered catastrophic

damage during the

November 15 storm.

This aerial photography was shot

on November 26. It shows how the

river tore away at the highway as,

swollen with rain, it punched a new,

more direct route to the Thompson

River to the northwest.

Bridges lie slumped over

deep crevices. Great chunks

of asphalt appear to have

been swallowed whole.

B.C. Hydro says it lost

87 power poles and 14

transformers. Four

bridges were destroyed.

The B.C. Ministry of

Transportation has

completed some repairs,

but much work remains

to be done.

Some residents have already been able

to return, but they are aware that their

stay may not be permanent: the landscape

has forever changed, and the next storm

may not be long in coming. The spring melt,

which is just weeks away, is keeping many

up at night.

Highway 8 was part of

the first automobile route

connecting B.C.’s Lower

Mainland with Alberta.

The cliff-hugging ribbon of

road follows the Nicola River

for 69 kilometers, from

Spences Bridge south

to Merritt.

The sensational twisties —

and frequent elk and bighorn

sheep sightings — make this

writhing route a favourite among

motorcycle enthusiasts.

But the roadway suffered

catastrophic damage during

the November 15 storm.

This aerial photography was

shot on November 26. It shows

how the river tore away at the

highway as, swollen with rain, it

punched a new, more direct route

to the Thompson River to

the northwest.

Bridges lie slumped over

deep crevices. Great chunks

of asphalt appear to have

been swallowed whole.

B.C. Hydro says it lost 87

power poles and 14

transformers. Four bridges

were destroyed.

The B.C. Ministry of

Transportation has

completed some repairs,

but much work remains

to be done.

Some residents have already

been able to return, but they

are aware that their stay may

not be permanent: the landscape

has forever changed, and the

next storm may not be long in

coming. The spring melt, which is

just weeks away, is keeping

many up at night.

Highway 8 was part of the first

automobile route connecting

B.C.’s Lower Mainland with Alberta.

The cliff-hugging ribbon of

road follows the Nicola River

for 69 kilometers, from

Spences Bridge south

to Merritt.

The sensational twisties —

and frequent elk and bighorn

sheep sightings — make this

writhing route a favourite among

motorcycle enthusiasts.

But the roadway suffered

catastrophic damage during

the November 15 storm.

This aerial photography was shot

on November 26. It shows how the

river tore away at the highway as,

swollen with rain, it punched a new,

more direct route to the Thompson

River to the northwest.

Bridges lie slumped over

deep crevices. Great chunks

of asphalt appear to have

been swallowed whole.

B.C. Hydro says it lost 87

power poles and 14

transformers. Four bridges

were destroyed.

The B.C. Ministry of

Transportation has

completed some repairs,

but much work remains

to be done.

Some residents have already been

able to return, but they are aware

that their stay may not be permanent:

the landscape has forever changed,

and the next storm may not be long

in coming. The spring melt, which is

just weeks away, is keeping many

up at night.

Highway 8 was part of the first

automobile route connecting

B.C.’s Lower Mainland with Alberta.

The cliff-hugging ribbon of

road follows the Nicola River

for 69 kilometers, from

Spences Bridge south

to Merritt.

The sensational twisties —

and frequent elk and bighorn

sheep sightings — make this

writhing route a favourite among

motorcycle enthusiasts.

But the roadway suffered

catastrophic damage during

the November 15 storm.

This aerial photography was shot

on November 26. It shows how the

river tore away at the highway as,

swollen with rain, it punched a new,

more direct route to the Thompson

River to the northwest.

Bridges lie slumped over

deep crevices. Great chunks

of asphalt appear to have

been swallowed whole.

B.C. Hydro says it lost 87

power poles and 14

transformers. Four bridges

were destroyed.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation

has completed some repairs, but

much work remains to be done.

Some residents have already been able to return,

but they are aware that their stay may not be permanent:

the landscape has forever changed, and the next storm

may not be long in coming. The spring melt, which is just

weeks away, is keeping many up at night.

200 m
Chris standing up holding his daughter Elva
Chris standing up holding his daughter Elva

For the roughly 14,000 people who live in the wider Nicola Country, of whom about one-third are Indigenous, each turn of the river now reveals a different path forward.

Lorn Thibodeau and Kim Cardinal, above, and their home life before the November 15 flood.Nancy Macdonald/The Globe and Mail, Kim Cardinal

Kim Cardinal and Lorn Thibodeau arrived in the Nicola Valley two years ago. They are what’s known here as “604s” - migrants from the Lower Mainland. (The number is a reference to Vancouver’s main area code.) Their hobby farm on Highway 8 was a retirement dream.

They transformed the rundown property into a tidy family compound where their kids came to unwind.

All of it is gone now. Two acres of property, a home, a small cabin and a shop were all swept away by the Nicola River on November 15.

They can’t afford to buy a new property in the area, so they intend to move to 100-Mile House, a more affordable town 160 kilometres to the north - and an extra two hours away from their grandchildren in Chilliwack.

In January, Ms. Cardinal visited what remains of their property. She took a long walk along the Nicola River - to let go of everything the river took from her, to say goodbye, and to thank a greater power for keeping her alive.

“Now that I’ve let go, it’s time to move forward to whatever journey awaits us,” she said. “The river has taken its land back. Mother earth is telling us something urgently. We need to listen.”

Cook’s Ferry First Nation has traditional territory throughout the area, like this reserve near Kloklowuck Creek.

A stretch of eroded Highway 8 near Kloklowuck Creek on January 18, 2022.Nancy Macdonald/The Globe and Mail

“There is no ETA for our return,” Chief Christine Minnabarriet said. “Much of the reserve is clay. When the river rerouted itself, it eroded the clay bank. Much of it fell into the river. The people who were living there will be displaced for a long time.”

“I’m worried about the water today, tomorrow, this spring, next year,” she said. “Not a day goes by that I don’t worry about it. This flood was something nobody has ever seen before. The Elders say it is unheard of.”

“We’re on a roller coaster. We’re not just dealing with displacement, we’re burning out - from the fire and heat this summer, the pandemic, the extreme weather this winter.”

In some areas there is so little riverbank left that residents wonder whether the road can be rebuilt.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation has completed temporary repairs at seven highway locations, and has another 16 repairs planned or underway. In places, workers are reinforcing the riverbank with rock piles in preparation for the spring thaw.

In an update on January 18, B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said temporary repairs along the highway are expected to be completed by the spring, at which point residents who have not yet returned will be able to do so. Mountain roads have provided access to some properties.

Nemy Banthia, Canada research chair in infrastructure rehabilitation at the University of British Columbia, said the province will need to create entirely new codes for materials and engineering, “given that climate change is increasing the number and severity of extreme weather events.”

It’s not just flooding that presents a danger to critical infrastructure in the Pacific Northwest. During last summer’s heat dome, which brought record-breaking heat and wildfires to the region, the surface temperature of asphalt hit 82 degrees in Portland, according to measurements taken by Vivek Shandas, a professor and researcher at Portland State University. When a roadway superheats this way, its asphalt becomes soft and can deform like putty, causing years’ worth of damage in a single day.

Until now, there has been no need to build highways in B.C. to meet heat extremes like these. That is changing, Mr. Banthia said.

For the Nicola River, environmental change has already happened. And the future for those who travel the corridor is uncertain.

In 2021, the Canadian

Wildlife Federation

issued a remediation plan

for the Nicola River watershed.

It drew on a history of

conservation in the area

by various organizations,

and by local and

Indigenous groups.

The plan had a 10-year scope,

and it identified or modeled

various accessibility issues for

salmon and Interior Fraser

steelhead. Steelhead spawn in

the Nicola and were once the

heart of the area’s fishery,

before years of environmental

damage decimated their numbers.

This is a small section of

the study area along the

Nicola River, as it was

shaped last September.

The Xs represent a range of

problems impacting the river,

including built barriers like the

highway or abandoned rail lines,

and natural ones like shallow

riverbeds or natural

debris build-up.

Large sediment deposits

have also affected the

lower Nicola River watershed

in recent years, changing

the natural water flow

like the flooding has. The

plan calls for the removal

of some of these barriers.

The flash flooding of

2021 was “the last thing

these fish needed,” said

UBC zoology professor

Eric Taylor. “Their

numbers were already

incredibly low.”

The storm damage may

herald the end of Interior

Fraser steelhead in B.C.,

once one of the province’s

most formidable

fish species.

As the Ministry of Transportation

rebuilds the highway, it is also

piling rock and woody debris into

what are known as groynes. These

structures in the river will ensure

some natural habitat is restored

for the steelhead and salmon

before the summer’s low water

flow, an issue that predates

the flood.

In 2021, the Canadian Wildlife

Federation issued a remediation plan

for the Nicola River watershed. It drew

on a history of conservation in the area

by various organizations, and by

local and Indigenous groups.

The plan had a 10-year scope,

and it identified or modeled

various accessibility issues for

salmon and Interior Fraser

steelhead. Steelhead spawn in

the Nicola and were once the

heart of the area’s fishery,

before years of environmental

damage decimated

their numbers.

This is a small section of

the study area along the

Nicola River, as it was

shaped last September.

The Xs represent a range of

problems impacting the river,

including built barriers like the

highway or abandoned rail lines,

and natural ones like shallow

riverbeds or natural debris build-up.

Large sediment deposits have

also affected the lower Nicola

River watershed in recent years,

changing the natural water flow

like the flooding has. The plan calls

for the removal of some of

these barriers.

The flash flooding of 2021 was

“the last thing these fish needed,”

said UBC zoology professor Eric Taylor.

“Their numbers were already

incredibly low.”

The storm damage may herald the

end of Interior Fraser steelhead in

B.C., once one of the province’s

most formidable fish species.

As the Ministry of

Transportation rebuilds the

highway, it is also piling rock

and woody debris into what

are known as groynes. These

structures in the river will ensure

some natural habitat is restored

for the steelhead and salmon

before the summer’s low water

flow, an issue that predates

the flood.

In 2021, the Canadian Wildlife

Federation issued a remediation plan

for the Nicola River watershed. It drew

on a history of conservation in the area

by various organizations, and by

local and Indigenous groups.

The plan had a 10-year scope,

and it identified or modeled

various accessibility issues for

salmon and Interior Fraser

steelhead. Steelhead spawn in

the Nicola and were once the

heart of the area’s fishery,

before years of

environmental damage

decimated their numbers.

This is a small section of

the study area along the

Nicola River, as it was

shaped last September.

The Xs represent a range of problems

impacting the river, including built barriers

like the highway or abandoned rail lines,

and natural ones like shallow riverbeds

or natural debris build-up.

Large sediment deposits have also

affected the lower Nicola River

watershed in recent years, changing

the natural water flow like the

flooding has. The plan calls for the

removal of some of these barriers.

The flash flooding of 2021 was

“the last thing these fish needed,”

said UBC zoology professor Eric

Taylor. “Their numbers were

already incredibly low.”

The storm damage may herald

the end of Interior Fraser steelhead

in B.C., once one of the province’s

most formidable fish species.

As the Ministry of Transportation

rebuilds the highway, it is also piling

rock and woody debris into what are

known as groynes. These structures

in the river will ensure some natural

habitat is restored for the steelhead

and salmon before the summer’s

low water flow, an issue that

predates the flood.

In 2021, the Canadian Wildlife Federation

issued a remediation plan for the Nicola River

watershed. It drew on a history of conservation

in the area by various organizations, and by

local and Indigenous groups.

The plan had a 10-year scope, and it

identified or modeled various accessibility

issues for salmon and Interior Fraser

steelhead. Steelhead spawn in the Nicola

and were once the heart of the area’s

fishery, before years of environmental

damage decimated their numbers.

This is a small section of

the study area along the

Nicola River, as it was

shaped last September.

The Xs represent a range of problems

impacting the river, including built barriers

like the highway or abandoned rail lines,

and natural ones like shallow riverbeds

or natural debris build-up.

Large sediment deposits have also

affected the lower Nicola River

watershed in recent years, changing

the natural water flow like the

flooding has. The plan calls for the

removal of some of these barriers.

The flash flooding of 2021 was

“the last thing these fish needed,”

said UBC zoology professor Eric Taylor.

“Their numbers were already incredibly low.”

The storm damage may herald the end of

Interior Fraser steelhead in B.C., once one

of the province’s most formidable fish species.

As the Ministry of Transportation rebuilds

the highway, it is also piling rock and woody

debris into what are known as groynes.

These structures in the river will ensure some

natural habitat is restored for the steelhead

and salmon before the summer’s low water

flow, an issue that predates the flood.

Shackan First Nation is one of the many communities working with the Transportation Ministry to rebuild and restore the Nicola Corridor. The area includes some of the nation's traditional territory.

B.C. Ministry of Transportation

Temporary repairs are now complete on a 500-metre section of highway in Shackan territory, re-establishing a route to nearby mountain roads and beyond to the town of Merritt.

However, not all Shackan members have been allowed to return.

Michelle Stone and her son, Rapid, lived in the house her grandfather built on Shackan territory. After the storm, they moved into a hotel room in Merritt. Their two dogs are staying with a family in the town, and their chickens and ducks are with friends in the Sunshine Valley. Shackan Chief Arnold Lampreau has said he will not allow band members to return to Ms. Stone’s section of the reserve until June, after the spring melt. She is desperate to get home.

Michelle Stone near her home on January 20, 2022.Nancy Macdonald/The Globe and Mail

“There is no reason we can’t go home,” Ms. Stone said during a January visit to her property to survey the storm damage. “The road to Shackan has been rebuilt. But there's no plan. There's no information. There's no one from the band saying: ‘Well, we're talking to these people,’ or ‘We might do this.’ There’s no faith or hope that we’re ever going to go back.”

Michelle Stone's backyard.Nancy Macdonald/The Globe and Mail

“I love our yard. I love the scenery. I love the valley. I want my son to have chickens and swim in the river, not have iPhones and tablets.”

Michelle's son, Rapid, fishing in the Nicola River before the November 15 flood.Michelle Stone

“Oh God, my swimming hole is gone,” she said while driving past a spot where the Nicola once formed a natural pool. “I spent my whole life swimming there. My fishing hole is gone, too. My son and I used to spend entire days down there.”

Michelle’s friends Wayne and Rhonda MacDonald have decided to stay on their ranch, on the eastern edge of Shackan territory. But they’re up against the odds.

This sentiment is echoed by many along the Highway 8 corridor. They are now survivors of two recent natural disasters: the Lytton Creek wildfire in August, then, three months later, the flooding of the Nicola River.

For weeks this winter they were living without power and phones, using a generator to keep the lights on and the water running for themselves and their cows.

Wayne MacDonald tends to his farm on January 20, 2022.Nancy Macdonald/The Globe and Mail

This month, they will have to begin calving their pregnant cows in a machinery shed on their property. Their calving barn, and the comfy blue recliner where Ms. MacDonald used to sit through the night during long labours, were destroyed by floodwaters.

“We are, for all intents and purposes, out of the ranching game,” Ms. MacDonald said. “We don't have enough land anymore to sustain our operation. Our corrals, our fields - it’s all gone. A quarter of our hay field is gone.”

They lost $300,000 worth of irrigation equipment and $450,000 worth of fencing to floodwaters. So far this winter, they have spent $35,000 on hay. “That's income out of our own pockets,” Mr. MacDonald said. “We've had no help. We had 300 tons of hay wash away. It's mind blowing how the government thinks producers can just sit and wait.”

“The provincial government needs to listen to their farming and ranching communities,” Ms. MacDonald said. “Haying season starts for us on June 5. We will need that hay to feed our animals next winter. But we have no irrigation system left to water the hayfield. It’s gone.”

Michelle Stone and Wayne MacDonald on January 20, 2022.Nancy Macdonald/The Globe and Mail

“We need a plan to recover some of the land that we've lost,” Mr. MacDonald said. “We need to stabilize the bank, and protect what is still here.”

Dealing with worse and more frequent natural disasters is part of the wrenching process of learning to live within the new climate paradigm.

The Nooaitch Indian Band has hired an engineer to try to move three flood-damaged homes on Highway 8 to higher ground near the N’Kwala Recreation Site, a popular nearby campground.

They are among the oldest homes on the first nation’s territory, and they have a lot of sentimental value, according to James Fountain, who heads the Nooaitch emergency recovery team. Now they sit perilously on the bank of the Nicola River.

People along the corridor recognize they can’t fix the river’s problems with a single big idea, Mr. Fountain said, but what they can do is build for the best possible future, and the best possible present.

They can look for ways to build back stronger and better, for whatever mother nature throws at them next.

This article is part of No Safe Place, a year-long Globe project on climate adaptation in the wake of a string of climate-related disasters in Western Canada.

Credits

  • Aerial photography by Artur Gajda
  • Highway Reconstruction photos provided by the B.C. Ministry of Transportation
  • All other photography by Nancy Macdonald
  • Satellite imagery by Google Earth/Maxar Technologies/CNES/Airbus
  • Editing by Steve Kupferman
  • Interactive design by Jeremy Agius

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles