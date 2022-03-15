Highway 8, also known as the Nicola Highway, runs through a rural stretch of B.C.’s Southern Interior. In November, an atmospheric river dumped a month’s worth of rain on the region over a span of two days, triggering flooding that caused enormous damage. Both Highway 8 and the Nicola River, which it parallels, were hit hard.
Along the Nicola corridor, hundreds of residents were displaced. Many are left wondering when - or if - life will return to normal.
Highway 8 was part of
the first automobile route
connecting B.C.’s Lower
Mainland with Alberta.
The cliff-hugging ribbon
of road follows the Nicola
River for 69 kilometers,
from Spences Bridge
south to Merritt.
The sensational twisties
— and frequent elk and
bighorn sheep sightings
— make this writhing
route a favourite among
motorcycle enthusiasts.
But the roadway
suffered catastrophic
damage during the
November 15 storm.
This aerial photography was shot
on November 26. It shows how the
river tore away at the highway as,
swollen with rain, it punched a new,
more direct route to the Thompson
River to the northwest.
Bridges lie slumped over
deep crevices. Great chunks
of asphalt appear to have
been swallowed whole.
B.C. Hydro says it lost
87 power poles and 14
transformers. Four
bridges were destroyed.
The B.C. Ministry of
Transportation has
completed some repairs,
but much work remains
to be done.
Some residents have already been able
to return, but they are aware that their
stay may not be permanent: the landscape
has forever changed, and the next storm
may not be long in coming. The spring melt,
which is just weeks away, is keeping many
up at night.
This article is part of No Safe Place, a year-long Globe project on climate adaptation in the wake of a string of climate-related disasters in Western Canada.
Credits
- Aerial photography by Artur Gajda
- Highway Reconstruction photos provided by the B.C. Ministry of Transportation
- All other photography by Nancy Macdonald
- Satellite imagery by Google Earth/Maxar Technologies/CNES/Airbus
- Editing by Steve Kupferman
- Interactive design by Jeremy Agius