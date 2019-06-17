 Skip to main content

British Columbia British Columbia government loosens social assistance rules to ease poverty

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

British Columbia government loosens social assistance rules to ease poverty

Victoria
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

The British Columbia government is implementing a series of changes to its social assistance policies that it says will help break the cycle of poverty.

The new rules start July 1 and will allow welfare recipients to keep their vehicles valued at over $10,000 and increase the asset limit to $5,000 for a single person and up to $10,000 for a couple or family.

The changes include expanding access to social assistance for people with long-term barriers to employment and allowing those with addictions to get help under that category.

Story continues below advertisement

The government says it’s also making relocation easier by increasing a supplement for moving in B.C. when recipients are transferring to lower-cost housing or are evicted.

It’s also increasing access to nutritional supplements, allowing dietitians, doctors and nurse practitioners to submit documents on behalf of their patients for all supplements, including tube-feeding supplements and infant formula.

The provincial government has committed to help reduce the rate of poverty by 25 per cent and cut child poverty in half over the next five years.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter