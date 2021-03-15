British Columbia prioritizes workers in food processing plants and industrial camps for AstraZeneca vaccine

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

British Columbia prioritizes workers in food processing plants and industrial camps for AstraZeneca vaccine

Mike Hager
VANCOUVER
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.'s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on March 1, 2021.

CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

British Columbia is using its first 60,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to immunize workers living or toiling together in close quarters, with a focus on industries deemed at high risk of more outbreaks such as food processing, mining, logging and farming.

Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer, said at a Monday pandemic briefing this drug started to be given out last week to battle community outbreaks and data show these industries are currently the riskiest. People living together in remote camps at mines or logging sites or sleeping in company quarters at places such as nurseries or greenhouses will also be offered this vaccine in the next week or two, she said, because isolating and quarantining in these environments is very difficult and outbreaks persist.

“We have done a lot of analysis of those [work] settings and there are some where there’s larger numbers of people, it’s more challenging for the COVID safety plans to be adhered to and it has effects on worker safety that reflects into our communities,” Dr. Henry said Monday. “That’s why we’re focused on the ones that we know need to stay open.”

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Henry said this vaccine, sent from the Serum Institute of India, can be transported to work sites in coolers and be given out to any staff that want it, even those over 65. She dismissed concerns in European countries that this drug can cause blood clots, noting millions of doses have been given out around the world and only 37 such cases have been identified so far.

Steve Hunt, director of the United Steelworkers for Western Canada, which represents roughly 25,000 members in mining and forestry in B.C., said resource companies have collaborated with unions to ensure safety protocols are being followed on the job, but the nature of some of their work brings a higher risk of spreading the virus.

“It’s tight quarters,” he said Monday. “If you take the industry down, it’s a big impact on the economy, as well.”

B.C. is still determining which front-line responders and other workers will benefit from getting earlier access to a vaccine when more AstraZeneca doses arrive, Dr. Henry said. This parallel immunization push is happening apart from the much wider age-based deployment of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are now set to be given to people 83 and older who call their local health authority to schedule an appointment.

The vast majority of people living on Canada’s West Coast are still without a single dose, with 1,506 new COVID-19 cases reported on the weekend, including 195 people fighting more-infectious variants of the virus traced to Britain, South Africa or Brazil.

Confusion over who is eligible to get jabbed with AstraZeneca prompted some officers in the Vancouver Police Department and their local colleagues in the RCMP to book appointments on the weekend after public-health call centre staff told them they could.

Constable Steve Addison, a VPD spokesperson, said only prison staff are currently allowed this access so these officers have called back and cancelled.

Story continues below advertisement

Staff Sergeant Janelle Shoihet, with the B.C. RCMP, said she didn’t know how many Mounties made the same mistake, but any appointments were quickly cancelled.

“Over the weekend, we spoke with the BC Ministry of Health to resolve the misinformation and confirmed this is not the case and police officers will continue to be part the previously announced rollout plan, mindful that front-line essential workers may been moved up based on vaccine availability during Phase 3,” she wrote in an e-mailed statement.

B.C. has reported just over 88,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and had administered almost 409,103 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Monday also marks the launch of vaccination clinics across B.C. for Indigenous elders 65 years old and up as well as seniors over 90 who booked appointments.

Clinics also began in Prince Rupert and Port Edward, where all adults are being immunized, regardless of age, because of high infection rates in that northwestern region.

With a report from The Canadian Press

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies