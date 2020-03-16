British Columbia reports three more deaths from COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry responds to questions during a news in Vancouver, on March 14, 2020. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

British Columbia is reporting three additional deaths from COVID-19, all stemming from an outbreak at a care home in North Vancouver.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, says the province is also reporting 30 additional cases today, bringing the total to 103.

The only other death in Canada was in B.C. at the Lynn Valley Care Care Centre in North Vancouver, where there has been a cluster of cases.

More to come.

