Budget cuts force RCMP in B.C. to consider cost-cutting measures

B.C. Solicitor-General Mike Farnworth, seen addressing the media during a news conference on Feb. 5, 2018, said in a statement that the situation reflects an increasingly challenging financial picture for the Mounties in B.C.

The RCMP in British Columbia are facing a $10.7-million shortfall in their budget for non-city policing, forcing them to consider limits in travel, equipment purchases, overtime and other measures to balance the budget.

“If we continue on pace, we’re going to be out $10.7 [million] so we need to change something or find ways to reduce [spending],” Dawn Roberts, a force spokesperson in B.C., said Thursday in an interview. She said the force has been grappling with ways to balance the books for months ahead of a fiscal year that ends March 31.

“It’s not as a result of one specific file or one factor, but it’s a combination of things including, but not limited to, inflation in areas like travel and transportation, even overtime and the importance of compensating our people for being on call."

The RCMP have responsibility for separate contracts for cities, federal jurisdictions and provincial responsibilities. The shortfall is in a provincial policing contract covering communities of fewer than 5,000 people, unincorporated areas, as well as provincial traffic enforcement on roads outside municipalities and investigative and specialized support services.

At issue is a budget of about $400-million a fiscal year, with the province paying 70 per cent and the federal government paying 30 per cent. There is no provision for running a deficit.

Ms. Roberts said the RCMP faced the same belt-tightening when there was a shortfall last year, but that she had no figures on the amount.

She said the force is trying to figure out how to balance the books by cutting spending unrelated to direct policing. She said there are no plans for program or service cuts.

Mike Farnworth, the B.C. Solicitor-General, said in a statement that the situation reflects an increasingly challenging financial picture for the Mounties in B.C.

The minister said that, for some time, the RCMP have been grappling with budgetary constraints and issues around inflation.

“The impacts are now becoming increasingly difficult for RCMP to manage and we are working with them to address the pressure and to find solutions that do not affect public safety," Mr. Farnworth said in his statement.

The minister said the situation has not affected “significant” and continued provincial and federal spending into gangs and organized crime initiatives and prevention.

He said the force remains focused on dealing with gun and gang violence.

"Government will build upon successes and work to address current challenges in disrupting gang and gun violence in our communities," he said.

