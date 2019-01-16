Burnaby Liberal candidate steps aside after singling out Jagmeet Singh’s race

The Liberal candidate running against NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in a Burnaby, B.C., byelection has bowed out of the race after singling out Singh’s ethnicity in an online post.
Karen Wang says she made comments online that referenced Singh’s cultural background and her choice of words wasn’t well-considered and didn’t reflect her intent.
She says she “sincerely” apologizes to Singh and has deep respect for him as the leader of his party and for his public service.
Wang says after consideration with her supporters she has decided to step aside as the Liberal candidate in the Burnaby South byelection.
She says she believes in the progress that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal team are making, and doesn’t wish for her comments to be a distraction.
StarMetro Vancouver reported Wednesday that Wang wrote on Chinese social media platform WeChat that she was the “only” Chinese candidate in the riding, rather than Singh, who she identified as “of Indian descent.”
More to come.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.