A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of RCMP Constable Shaelyn Yang in Burnaby, B.C.

Jongwon Ham made a first appearance in court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody to Nov. 2, according to the BC Prosecution Service.

Constable Yang, 31, was part of the force’s mental health and homeless outreach team, and had been paired with a municipal parks employee on Tuesday morning to check on a man in a tent at Broadview Park. An altercation ensued, Constable Yang was stabbed and the man shot. Both were taken to hospital, where the officer died and the suspect is in stable condition.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C., which looks into any incidents of serious harm or death involving police, is also reviewing what happened. Chief civilian director Ronald MacDonald said on Wednesday that his office had obtained video evidence of the incident and that he expected the investigation to conclude “sooner than later.”

Constable Yang of Richmond had joined Burnaby RCMP in December, 2019, said Chief Superintendent Graham de la Gorgendiere, the detachment commander.

“Her death while on duty and in service to our community is both senseless and tragic,” he said on Tuesday. “Working with mental health and homelessness can be challenging, but Shaelyn embraced that job with passion.”