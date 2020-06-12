 Skip to main content
British Columbia

Businessman David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. following wire fraud guilty plea in U.S. college-admissions scandal

Victoria
The Canadian Press
David Sidoo, of Vancouver, leaves following his federal court hearing in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme in Boston, March 15, 2019.

Jonathan Wiggs/The Associated Press

A former Canadian Football League player has lost his membership in the Order of British Columbia after pleading guilty to charges in the United States.

A B.C. government says the process to terminate David Sidoo’s membership was initiated after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud on March 13.

Sidoo was appointed to the order four years ago.

The 60-year-old businessman pleaded guilty in Boston federal court to participating in a college admissions cheating scheme by hiring someone to take exams in place of his two sons.

Sidoo was among 50 parents, university athletic coaches and others charged in March 2019 in the scheme, which authorities say involved rigged entrance exams and bogus athletic credentials to make applicants look like star athletes for sports they didn’t play.

A plea deal calls for Sidoo to serve 90 days in prison and pay a $250,000 fine, which must be approved by the judge.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

In a news release, the B.C. government says the Order of B.C. is the province’s highest honour.

Sidoo’s website says the businessman was a star football player for the University of B.C. Thunderbirds who also played six years in the CFL as a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders and B.C. Lions.

