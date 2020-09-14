 Skip to main content
British Columbia

Cable of B.C.'s Sea to Sky Gondola severed again, causing major damage

SQUAMISH, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A gondola car sits on the mountainside after a cable snapped at the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, B.C., on Aug. 10, 2019. Little more than a year later, the gondola cable was cut again in the early hours of Sept. 14, 2020.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The operators of a popular tourist gondola near Squamish, B.C., say the cable of the ride has been severed for the second time.

Squamish RCMP say the damage to the Sea to Sky Gondola occurred at about 4 a.m. and no one was hurt.

Police say they’re working with the West Vancouver Police Department and Integrated Police Dog Services in the investigation and are asking people to stay out of the area, including climbers and hikers.

Vandals were blamed for cutting the nearly six-centimetre thick cable in August 2019 while the ride was closed, sending about 30 gondolas smashing to the ground.

Total damage in that incident was estimated at up to $10-million and no arrests were made.

The business reopened earlier this year after a new cable was sent from Europe and all of the gondolas were replaced.

At the time, general manager Kirby Brown said a new state-of-the-art security system had also been installed to ensure the gondola was protected from any future criminal activity.

