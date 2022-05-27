Every spring, divers enter the chilly waters of the Strait of Georgia and collect specimens to fill the tanks at Campbell River’s Discovery Passage Aquarium.
While they have a plan of attack heading into a dive, they never really know what they will find, says aquarium manager Ricky Belanger.
“You have a plan, then everything goes crazy.”
Discovery Passage is one of two catch-and-release aquariums on Vancouver Island, along with Ucluelet Aquarium. Unlike facilities that house exotic sea creatures collected from around the world, these aquariums focus on aquatic life that can be found in local waters. The goal is to help educate the community about the unique environment off Vancouver Island’s coasts and the species it supports.
This year, due to a cold spring, divers didn’t find many fish. But they did collect a variety of sea stars – mottled stars, sunflower sea stars, leather stars – nudibranchs and crabs. They even found a crowd-favourite giant Pacific octopus.
Year to year, the aquarium’s layout remains the same, though many of its inhabitants change. There’s a bean-shaped touch tank with starfish, sea cucumbers and sea urchins – all common tide-pool neighbours. Beyond that lies the salmon exhibit, while the tanks lining the walls are home to a rotating cast of specimens.
Ocean creatures are typically collected in the spring and released back into the wild over the course of a day, or several days, in the fall. Members of the community join in to help with the release, though species such as the giant Pacific octopus require special care and aren’t handled by members of the public. Instead, aquarium workers will try to release the animal into an existing den. Other creatures, such as starfish and many invertebrates, simply drift down to the bottom of the ocean and settle back into the wild.
Mr. Belanger says the aquarium is aware that the catch-and-release model does have some environmental impact, but workers aim to cause as little disruption as possible to the ocean wildlife while providing an educational forum to the public. They also learn from previous seasons and will not bring an animal into the aquarium if it has not done well in that environment, he says.
