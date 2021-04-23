 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Canada’s COVID-19 travel ‘rules’ remain a tragic farce

Gary Mason
Gary MasonNational affairs columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Air India flight 185 arrives from New Delhi, narrowly beating the cut-off after Ottawa temporarily barred passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days, at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., April 23, 2021.

JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters

There isn’t a day that goes by that Canadians don’t beseech some higher power to end the pandemic because they know their governments are failing them on so many fronts.

Most of us are fair-minded people who understand that battling this disease isn’t easy. Decisions that governments make have far-reaching implications. They can affect people and their jobs. We get all that. But what we can’t abide by is stupidity and stubbornness in the face of the facts.

And when it comes to this, travel restrictions invoked by Ottawa and the provinces continue to let us down.

Story continues below advertisement

For instance, we have consistently refused to shut down flights from international COVID-19 hotspots until after deadly variants from these countries have already arrived and spread. Even then, we didn’t stop planes from coming from some of these places. The latest example is India, the source of a horrific double mutant virus that is killing scores of people there.

The scenes of grief from places such as Delhi are heartbreaking. The country reported nearly 315,000 new cases of COVID-19 in one day this week.

Relief in B.C. as Ottawa says it will suspend flights from India, Pakistan

Key measure suggests COVID-19 transmission could be slowing down in Canada, Dr. Tam says

B.C.’s Health Minister Adrian Dix called news of the variant’s arrival in the province “concerning.” When I read that I nearly fell off my chair. Concerning? He suggested that perhaps federal quarantine protocols need be strengthened. These would be the same protocols that many people are simply ignoring. You know what could be strengthened, Minister? The resolve of governments in this country to do the right thing.

Flights from India should have been shut down weeks ago, not on Thursday. They have accounted for 20 per cent of air traffic volume to Canada but 50 per cent of all positive COVID-19 tests at the border, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada. And yet they were permitted to keep coming. Meantime, non-direct flights from India and Pakistan to Canada will still be allowed. That’s insane.

It’s also clear by now that whatever system was put in place by governments and the airlines to ensure passengers boarding planes don’t have COVID-19 is not working. Every day, planes touch down across the country with people aboard who are sick with the disease. I don’t know if they got on those flights with phony documents saying they were virus free or if they contracted COVID-19 after they were tested (people need to get tested 72 hours prior to boarding) or if the testing being done in some of these countries is insufficient. Doesn’t matter.

The system is far from fool proof, which is why we need to be extra cautious when it comes to where planes are arriving from.

Then there is B.C.’s new “restrictions” when it comes to its neighbour, Alberta. While the virus is raging in both provinces, the B.C. government doesn’t want Albertans traveling to its province. So it has gently informed the fine people from Wild Rose Country not to come. There are even signs at the many border points between the two provinces that say: don’t come. Which is bound to scare the daylights out of any cowboy and his F-150 trying to cross into B.C., I’m sure.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C.’s Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said those Albertans who decide to come anyway will have to stay in the Interior of the province because of a provincial edict currently in place that restricts travel among the different health districts. You can imagine how that went over in places such as Kelowna.

Albertans who are possibly carrying COVID-19 can hang out in B.C.’s largest Interior city but don’t even attempt to go anywhere near Vancouver. Right. Gotcha.

Except there’s a workaround. There always is.

There is any number of flights, daily, that Albertans can hop on that will take them to Vancouver. On Saturday, for example, Westjet has six flights (in total) leaving Edmonton and Calgary for Vancouver and Air Canada has 15. But Minister, do make sure those blinking signs at the border telling people not to cross into B.C. have plenty of power.

This pandemic will end one day. We will once again be able to resume normal lives, although it may take all of us some time to believe it and truly feel free again. The virus has taken a toll on all of us individually and on society as a whole.

Yes, the virus will die out, and the case numbers will drop off to nothing, and death rates will flat line too. But we will be haunted by the knowledge that so much more could have been done that would have limited the damage.

Story continues below advertisement

If only our political leaders had the courage to do the right thing, at the right time.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies