Canadian film production company violated safety rules, WorkSafeBC finds

British Columbia’s workplace safety agency found several violations by a Canadian film production company that contributed to a serious accident on the Vancouver set of the TV series Batwoman.

Last March, a production assistant on the Warner Bros. show was seriously injured when a bucket of a boom lift lowered onto her head.

A report released by WorkSafeBC concluded that several violations of the Workers’ Compensation Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation by Renraw Production Services Inc. contributed to the incident. Those violations included the Canadian production company’s failure to provide instruction, training and supervision necessary to ensure the health and safety of workers in the workplace, the report said.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Entertainment was not available to comment and Renraw Production Services could not be reached. The WorkSafeBC report points out that Warner Bros. and Renraw share a common parent company, but that Warner Bros. did not have any responsibilities for workers or the day-to-day activities of the show’s production.

The report does not name the crew member, but a GoFundMe campaign last year organized by the worker’s friends identified her as Amanda Smith.

The GoFundMe page said she was paralyzed from the waist down but underwent emergency spinal surgery and would be undergoing rehabilitation. The page has so far raised more than $88,000.

On March 11, 2020, Ms. Smith was assigned by a supervisor to work under the Georgia Street viaduct at a temporary worksite for the filming of a Batwoman episode. She was assigned to provide security and keep members of the public away from the set.

At the time, two workers were installing cables under the viaduct with the use of a lift. According to the report, those workers were not told about Ms. Smith or where she would be stationed. When one worker lowered the bucket to retrieve more cables, it struck Ms. Smith.

WorkSafeBC’s investigation found out Ms. Smith was not wearing a high-visibility vest when the incident took place and neither of the lift workers saw her.

The report says Ms. Smith was not provided with specific instructions regarding working around mobile equipment, and says the area around the lift was not coned or taped off and did not have a spotter to prevent Ms. Smith or other workers from entering the area.

The report states both the agency’s regulation and Renraw’s safety manual require workers to wear protective helmets when working in areas where there is a potential for injury to the head from falling objects. However, the investigation says Ms. Smith was only issued a vest.

The report also says Ms. Smith and both lift workers were not aware of a hazard checklist or other risks associated with the worksite, and that none of the three supervisors of Ms. Smith and the lift workers was on site at the time of the incident.

WorkSafeBC spokesperson Alexandra Skinner said the motion picture and television sector is the target of an agency initiative for 2021. According to the agency’s website, the goals of the initiative are to reduce the risk of serious injuries by applying a risk-based inspectional approach and placing the accountability for compliance with the employers who are creating the risks.

Batwoman, which has been primarily shot in Vancouver and area, premiered in October, 2019. The second season launched on Jan. 17 and a third season has also been ordered.

