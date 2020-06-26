Canadian kids talk about their experiences through the COVID-19 crisis

For three months, Canadian kids have been cooped up, trying, like the rest of us, to make sense of what’s happening. We asked a few of them what it’s been like. (So. Boring.) What they miss most, each said, is their friends. They found their own way to cope, whether it was reconnecting with a sibling, inventing new games, growing closer to a parent, or pet, or discovering how strong they really are.

Roya Poorooshasb, 6

Vancouver, B.C.

Open this photo in gallery Roya Poorooshasb says when she's bored, she talks to her dog Lila. handout

I know a lot about the virus because my parents listen to the news a lot. I’m a little scared because I know a lot of people are dying.

It’s hard to stay home a lot. I’m bored a lot of the time. When I’m bored, I talk to my dog, Lila. She’s a very quiet dog. When I get really bored, I just jump around.

I’ve been taking a break from school, because my parents work a lot.

I lost two teeth during the virus, and I have lots of wiggly ones. Luckily, the tooth fairy has kept coming. The second time, she gave me a $10 bill – the new kind! I’m probably going to give most of my money to the poor on Christmas.

If you look close at it, the virus looks like a little ball with red spots. I’d like to know: how does the virus get passed around? And how do people get a good look at the coronavirus?

Luke Friesen, 13

Cambridge, Ont.

Open this photo in gallery Luke Friesen wearing gloves to deliver the newspaper per the safety policy for the Cambridge Times. John Friesen/Handout

My mom, brother and I have been staying up really late. My dad is the only one who still goes to bed at a regular time! My older brother Bryce and I used to fight a lot, but we’re fighting a lot less now.

What I know about the coronavirus is that it’s a sickness that no one knew about before, and it spreads really fast. It affects your breathing.

The same day my school shut down for the virus I was diagnosed with diabetes.

I’d been coming home early from school a lot because I wasn’t feeling well. I was always tired. My stomach hurt after I ate, and I had to go to the bathroom a lot.

My mom took me to a walk-in clinic, and I had blood work done. The clinic called back, and told us to rush to the emergency room.

My glucose count should have been between 4 and 8. Mine was 63. At 65, I could have gone into a coma. I was really lucky to get tested when I did.

When I first learned that I had diabetes, I didn’t think anything. I was in shock, I think. Then I started thinking about it, and I got pretty upset.

I spent five days in hospital – learning how to poke my finger to draw blood, and to give myself insulin shots.

I give myself insulin shots three or four times during the day, and once before bed.

My mom wanted me to take a break from my paper route after my diagnosis, but my dad thinks it’s good for me. I wear a mask and gloves to deliver the papers. I don’t mind the mask, but when I take the gloves off, my hands are all sweaty.

Last Saturday, my dad bought me a book by Max Domi, who has diabetes. I finished it in 24 hours. It’s really cool to know that he plays in the NHL. It made me think that if he can do that, maybe I can do anything that I want.

Owen Skelly, 6

Calgary, Alberta

Open this photo in gallery Owen Skelly says the best part about the coronavirus is baking with his mom. handout/The Globe and Mail

The best part about the virus is staying home is baking with my mom. So far, we’ve made cookies, muffins, and banana bread.

What I miss most is playing Gaga Ball, a game I invented with my friends Bennett and Ella. I also miss being on a team. If it wasn’t for the virus, I’d be playing soccer and spring hockey right now. I play for the Bluehawks. I want to be a right-winger. I started playing hockey when I was three!

The virus bothers me a little bit. I worry that my family might catch it.

Being inside gets boring. When I’m bored, I watch TV, have a snack, and listen to my records.

In 15 days, I’m going to be seven. For my birthday, I want an Elvis record and a trampoline. I already got a birthday present in the mail. I don’t like surprises!

I feel lazy in the morning because I have nowhere to be. I can’t wait to go back to school. I love school. I’m very good at math. My teacher puts me on Grade 2 math sometimes. I love writing in my journal and listening to reading. Today, we had a Zoom call, but school is way better. People turn their microphones up way too high!

This week I went to the farmer’s market with my mom. It was my first time going out. It turns out we still know how to shop!

Moira Sie, 14

Winnipeg, Man.

Open this photo in gallery Moira Sie says she tries to check up on her friends everyday to make sure they’re doing OK.

The end of my hockey season got cancelled in the middle of playoffs – it just stopped dead. Last month, I was supposed to go on an exchange to Prince Edward Island with my rugby team – I’m a scrum-half.

I was a little scared when I learned how quickly the virus was spreading.

There was an adjustment period for me. At first, I was just sitting around and wishing could see friends. Then I realized: You can’t change what’s happening, so get up and start doing your work.

I try to check up on my friends every day, to make sure they’re doing OK. Some have been overwhelmed by the workload at school. I try to lift their spirits and help them out.

I’m very bored.

My brother Theo and I are getting along better than we ever have. We make forts. Other times, we goof off. The other day, Theo invented a new game that involved bouncing and catching a mini basketball. We spent an entire day building a Rube Goldberg-type machine that delivered a ping-pong ball down a set of stairs and outside using some PVC piping, cups, a hair-dryer and some tape.

I feel very lucky. I have a couple friends who don’t get along with their siblings. For the most part, they stay in their rooms all day.

The best part about online learning is that I don’t have to listen to really long lectures from all of my teachers. The worst part is also not being able to hear their lectures!

My social studies teacher had the best method: He would compare what we were learning to comic books and film characters. It was a really useful way for me to learn. I really miss his lectures.

If I was explaining to a group of younger kids what it was like to live through the pandemic, I would tell them to never say they’re bored again! They are always free to go out for ice cream, to visit their friends, or see a movie. We were stuck inside, with nowhere to go.