Charged with a heinous crime, B.C. man who has spent 36 years in prison asserting his innocence asks for bail

For a heinous crime he insists he did not commit, Phillip Tallio has spent more than 36 years – his entire adult life – behind bars.

And that’s a prime reason why he should not be granted bail, a lawyer for the Crown argued at Mr. Tallio’s bail hearing at the B.C. Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

Phillip Tallio was convicted more than thirty-years-ago for raping and murdering a child.

“It’s a pretty significant leap of faith that he is going to be able to self-direct, having gone from never been unescorted in a community to self-directing his own life,” Crown lawyer Mary Ainslie said.

The bail hearing adjourned Tuesday, with parties possibly returning to court on Thursday.

Mr. Tallio was convicted in the fall of 1983 for the rape and murder of his 22-month-old cousin, Delavina Mack, who was killed inside a house in Bella Coola, B.C., that April. Mr. Tallio, who was 17 at the time, has maintained his innocence ever since.

In 2017, Mr. Tallio won the right to appeal – more than three decades after the appeal deadline passed – based on new DNA evidence, concerns over the original police investigation and evidence of his cognitive limitations.

Rachel Barsky, who began working on the case in 2011 as a law student involved with the University of British Columbia’s Innocence Project and is now co-counsel on the case, filed the bail application in the hope that her client could live in the community pending his appeal next spring.

If that appeal is successful, Mr. Tallio, now 53, would be the longest-serving wrongfully convicted person in Canadian history.

Tom Arbogast, co-counsel for Mr. Tallio, told the court on Tuesday that his client has been staying at a minimum-security correctional facility in the Fraser Valley for the past year and a half, where he has essentially “learned how to live.”

He has slept in his own room, cooked his own meals and attended meetings on his own volition, Mr. Arbogast said. He has also developed some employable skills while working throughout his incarceration – in a library, in a kitchen, woodcutting – and has further potential to develop more.

In the past year, Mr. Tallio has had more than 60 escorted leaves from the institution, during which he volunteered and visited elders, his lawyer said.

“It’s a fairly dramatic transition and evolution for the individual,” Mr. Arbogast said.

Should Mr. Tallio be granted bail, his lawyers suggested he stay in a supportive housing facility in the Fraser Valley that would include a curfew and help to provide life skills. As well, a social worker has already begun developing an individualized plan for Mr. Tallio, and he would have several tiers of support within the community, including his brother, his adoptive sister and friends and support workers.

Crown lawyer Ms. Ainslie argued that “it’s an onerous task to reintegrate somebody who is totally institutionalized,” and that the materials discussed in court on Tuesday were not enough to prove that the suggested supportive housing facility would be adequately structured.

“It’s not clear from this letter how [Mr. Tallio] is to be supervised, other than with random drug testing, a curfew and working collaboratively with community corrections,” Ms. Ainslie said, adding that Mr. Tallio’s need for monitoring is described in a recent psychological assessment.

Justice Elizabeth Bennett agreed, saying that she would need more information about the facility before she can make her decision.

“It’s a serious conviction," she said. "He’s been in prison many, many, many years. I think there needs to be more information for me to rely on before I can assess properly whether it’s appropriate to release him.”

Mr. Tallio has previously applied for parole, but the process was “extremely difficult” because it requires inmates to take accountability for their crimes, but he has always maintained his innocence, Ms. Barsky said.

