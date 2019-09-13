 Skip to main content

British Columbia Charges laid after B.C. senior allegedly assaulted during break-in

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Charges laid after B.C. senior allegedly assaulted during break-in

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C.
The Canadian Press

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A 74-year-old woman is recovering from injuries she suffered when a man broke into her ground-floor suite in Prince George, B.C.

RCMP say the woman was asleep in bed when the break-in occurred early Thursday.

They say the man took several items and some cash.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman was allegedly assaulted before the attacker fled.

Cpl. Craig Douglass says officers responded immediately and a 37-year-old suspect was picked up a short distance away.

Philip Wood faces charges ranging from assault causing bodily harm to breaking and entering.

Douglass says the attack on the senior is an “especially despicable crime.”

“To forcibly invade the privacy of someone’s home is absolutely horrible. To assault the 74-year-old resident is a whole other level of disgusting,” he says.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter