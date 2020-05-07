Charges laid after more than 6,000 medical masks allegedly stolen from Vancouver retirement home

A man has been charged after police say more than 6,000 face masks and containers of hand sanitizer were stolen from a Vancouver retirement home.
Const. Tania Visintin says the alleged theft happened April 29 at Terraces on 7th.
Visintin says a storage area was allegedly broken into and surveillance video shows a man loading boxes of face masks and hand sanitizer into a car with the help of a second man before driving away.
She says face masks and containers of hand sanitizer were sold on social media.
Police say 28-year-old Jesse Coutlee has been charged with break-and-enter and possession of property obtained by crime.
Visintin says charges have been recommended to the Crown against the second unidentified suspect.
She says health-care workers put their lives on the line during the COVID-19 pandemic and depend on masks and sanitizer.
“Having this vital equipment taken from them is very upsetting and frustrating,” she says in a statement.
