 Skip to main content

British Columbia Charges stayed against Alberta Mountie accused of assault, obstruction in B.C.

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Charges stayed against Alberta Mountie accused of assault, obstruction in B.C.

Victoria
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Assault and obstruction charges against an Alberta Mountie have been stayed in B.C.

The prosecution service says charges against Const. Vernon Hagen were stayed on Sept. 11.

It says in a statement the stay was entered after the Crown confirmed that Hagen had successfully completed an approved alternative measures program that he was referred to in June.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP said in March that Hagen was accused of assault causing bodily harm and obstruction of a peace officer during an alleged off-duty incident in Whistler on Jan. 28.

An overview of the alternatives measures program on the B.C. government website says it is used when it is not necessary or beneficial to prosecute a person accused of committing a crime.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter