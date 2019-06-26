Child dies after being hit by vehicle in driveway of Vancouver Island home

A child has been hit and killed in the driveway of a home on southern Vancouver Island.

RCMP in Shawnigan Lake, B.C., say the child was hit just before noon, Tuesday.

Paramedics and firefighters rushed to the Cobble Hill home, just south of Duncan, but the youngster could not be revived.

Story continues below advertisement

An RCMP statement says the driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigations by police and the coroner.

The name, age and sex of the victim have not been released and the release does not say if the child lived at the home where the collision occurred.

Shawnigan Lake Detachment Commander Sgt. Tim Desaulniers says family members were at the scene Tuesday afternoon and Victim Services members were assisting them.

“This is a tragic and traumatic incident, and we are working closely with all members and first responders who attended the scene to ensure they have the support they need,” says Desaulniers.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.