 Skip to main content

British Columbia Child in critical condition after bear bite at Greater Vancouver Zoo: officials

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Child in critical condition after bear bite at Greater Vancouver Zoo: officials

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A child has been injured after being bitten by a bear at the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service says it received information Monday night that a child was injured due to an animal bite at the zoo in Langley.

A spokesman for the Environment Ministry confirmed a bear bit the child.

Story continues below advertisement

BC Emergency Health Services says it received a call just before 7 p.m. Monday and dispatched two critical care teams and an air ambulance.

It says in a statement that a patient was taken by air ambulance to hospital in serious condition.

In a statement, the conservation service says its officers are investigating and it won’t comment further.

No details on the circumstances of the incident have been released, and neither the age nor gender of the child have been disclosed.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter