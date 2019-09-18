 Skip to main content

British Columbia Chilliwack, B.C., school district narrowly votes to approve rainbow crosswalk

Chilliwack, B.C., school district narrowly votes to approve rainbow crosswalk

CHILLIWACK, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Educators in Chilliwack, B.C., have voted 4-3 in favour of painting a rainbow crosswalk in the School District 33 parking lot after a debate that was heated at times.

One trustee at the Tuesday night meeting questioned the need for the crosswalk, which will cost just under $400 dollars to create.

Heather Maahs argues students don’t use that crossing and the rainbow statement may appear to boost the needs of LGBTQ students above those of students with challenges such as autism or dyslexia.

Fellow trustee Willow Reichelt says recognizing the human rights of one group does not harm another.

She says a recent letter advised the board to refuse a rainbow crossing because it could prompt similar ones at all other Chilliwack schools, but Reichelt says she would welcome that outcome.

The decision by the Chilliwack Board of Education comes just two weeks after councillors in the Fraser Valley city rejected a rainbow crosswalk as too divisive.

