 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Chilliwack RCMP police say they dismantled drug trafficking operation

CHILLIWACK, B.C.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

This article was published more than 6 months ago. Some information in it may no longer be current.

Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Police say a year-long investigation in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley has resulted in the dismantling of an alleged criminal operation involving illegal drugs.

Chilliwack RCMP say the investigation resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of drugs believed to be cocaine, along with firearms, cash and several cell phones.

Police say on Dec. 19 they searched seven homes and executed three search warrants on vehicles in connection to their investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

They say the investigation was started by the Chilliwack Crime Reduction Unit Drug Section in the summer of 2018 and assisted by several other teams and units.

Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesman for the Upper Fraser Valley detachment, described it as a “very complex and technical investigation.”

A report by the police and evidence gathered will go to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for assessment of charges.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies