Chinese consulate goes ahead with reception for B.C. municipal leaders, despite concerns of foreign relations

A B.C. mayor who dropped off doughnuts and photos of two Canadians detained in China at a Union of B.C. Municipalities reception held by the Chinese government said he did so to highlight the “immoral” event.

Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West said he set the items at the entrance of the ballroom at UBCM’s annual convention so that those entering would have to step over them.

“I’ve seen a number of mayors and city councillors are in there; they seem to be enjoying themselves and enjoying the free food and free drinks,” Mr. West said outside the room. “Unfortunately, we have two of our fellow citizens who cannot enjoy anything, who haven’t spoken to their family, who haven’t had access to legal counsel, who are subject to God knows what.”

Executives of the UBCM decided to give the green light to the wine-and-dine reception in July, despite concerns from Vancouver residents and others about fears of foreign influence and deteriorating relations between China and Canada. More than 2,000 councillors, mayors, regional-district directors and staff attend the convention every year.

But Mr. West said he was surprised by the turnout of the event. “I want to see the room empty," he said.

Politicians that attended Wednesday evening’s reception included Vancouver City Councillor Pete Fry, Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie and Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps.

Rob Fraser, mayor of the District of Taylor, said boycotting such event is “counterproductive”

“I understand that there are differences between the countries. Those issues will be worked out at government levels much higher than us,” he said at the event.

“I think this is a good opportunity for us to share our cultures and talk the differences with some of the folks from the consulate that are here. If we don’t have this kind of events, we can’t express our displeasure or pleasure with what they’re doing.”

Port Hardy Councillor John Tidbury said he attended the reception to show his “respect for people of China.”

“I am not a hater. We just got a little problems. That’s all,” Mr. Tidbury said.

China’s consul-general, Tong Xiaoling, said the the event was aimed at providing a platform for the consulate-general and the local communities to promote mutual understanding, communication, friendship and co-operation.

Ms. Tong said allegations of Chinese-government money influence is “totally groundless, totally fabrication.”

“It doesn’t help with, only hurts the relationship,” she told The Globe and Mail at the reception.

Before the reception, dozens of Vancouver-area residents took to the streets downtown, outside where the convention was held, to call for boycott.

“Tonight we have to tell our elected officials to say no to Chinese government’s money and also the Chinese Communist regime has no place in our municipalities,” said Fenella Sung, convener for the Canadian Friends of Hong Kong network, which co-organized the rally with Vancouver Society in Support of Democratic Movement.

The Chinese consulate in Vancouver has been a sponsor of the UBCM convention – which requires a $6,000 payment to the union – and has held a reception at the organization’s annual September meeting since 2012.

Opposition to the event has surfaced over the past two years, especially after Canada arrested a Huawei Technologies executive at the request of the United States in December, which triggered a diplomatic rift between Canada and China. Two Canadians were detained only days after the arrest of Meng Wanzhou.

Mr. West has been urging executives of the union to cancel the event and return the “unethical” money they received from the Chinese consulate since June.

The UBCM appointed an independent panel to review all of the convention’s sponsorships and financing, including by governments, unions, energy companies or construction companies. UBCM president Arjun Singh said the panel undertaking this review will be seeking input from the 189 local governments and eight First Nations that comprise UBCM’s membership.

“The Review Panel will provide a report with recommendations to UBCM’s Executive in January of 2020 so that changes may be implemented in time for the next Convention,” said Mr. Singh, a Kamloops councillor.

As to the potential cancellation of the reception next year, Ms. Tong said the high turnout of Wednesday night’s event demonstrated a need for the reception to continue.