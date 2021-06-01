City of Vancouver makes final submission seeking federal exemption to decriminalize simple drug possession

The City of Vancouver has finalized its submission to Health Canada requesting an exemption from federal drug laws in order to decriminalize simple possession of illicit substances, possibly making the city the first jurisdiction in Canada where people can possess and use small amounts of drugs such as fentanyl, cocaine and MDMA without fear of criminal penalties.
Health Canada will now review the submission and work through the details of the request.
The Globe and Mail reported in April that the city had proposed initial possession thresholds of as much as two grams of opioids such as heroin and fentanyl, three grams of cocaine, one gram of crack cocaine and 1.5 grams of amphetamines – the drugs most commonly involved in fatal overdoses.
In its final submission, which was sent to Health Canada on Friday and released publicly on Tuesday, the city has included proposed thresholds for a number of other drugs commonly used for recreational purposes, as well as prescription drugs that are sometimes diverted to the black market.
If approved without amendments, people in Vancouver would not face criminal charges for carrying as much as two grams of MDMA (a.k.a. ecstasy), 30 units of LSD, 20 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, three grams of ketamine and five grams of GHB.
For prescription medications, the city proposes decriminalizing the possession of as much as two grams of hydromorphone, 7.5 grams of sustained release morphine, two grams of oxycodone, one gram of liquid methadone, 120 milligrams of Suboxone, 80 milligrams of clonazepam, 400 milligrams of diazepam, 80 milligrams of Ativan and 500 milligrams of prescription stimulants.
Vancouver city council voted unanimously in favour of seeking the federal exemption to decriminalize drug possession last November, with Mayor Kennedy Stewart, who tabled the motion, saying it was an “urgent and necessary next step” in fully embracing a health-focused approach to substance use.
Vancouver has been particularly hard-hit by Canada’s runaway toxic drug crisis, which has killed more than 1,800 people in the city since 2016.
Under Section 56 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, the Health Minister can exempt from provisions of the act “any person or class of persons … if, in the opinion of the minister, the exemption is necessary for a medical or scientific purpose or is otherwise in the public interest.”
This exemption has been used to allow supervised drug-use sites and research or clinical trials that involve controlled substances. More recently, it has permitted pharmacists to prescribe, sell and transfer prescriptions for controlled substances so people with substance-use disorders can continue to get medications during the pandemic.
Decriminalization is not legalization; the toxic drug supply would remain unregulated. But the central goal of decriminalization is to “reduce the risks and harms that are associated with the stigmatization and marginalization of people who use drugs,” according to the city’s submission. “The exemption represents an opportunity to better the health outcomes for people who use drugs by reducing the impacts of drug law enforcement for simple possession, reducing stigma and promoting access to life-saving health services.”
Vancouver’s proposed model would be just one component of a multipronged approach that also includes a safer drug supply, housing and income security to reduce the potential harms associated with substance use, it continued.
People caught with small amounts of drugs would be given a business card for voluntary referral to an overdose outreach team. They would not have their drugs seized.
The manufacturing and trafficking of illicit drugs would remain illegal.
The proposed thresholds for the drugs most commonly involved in fatal overdoses were drawn from three longitudinal surveys comprising data from about 1,400 people who used drugs in Vancouver up until the end of 2018. The Vancouver Police Department, the office of Vancouver Coastal Health Chief Medical Health Officer Patricia Daly and expert consultants then agreed on a three-day supply based on the “upper quartile” of personal use.
Consultant Kora DeBeck, an associate professor in the School of Public Policy at Simon Fraser University and a research scientist with the BC Centre on Substance Use, said these thresholds are highly conservative estimates, given the “astronomical” increase in opioid use in recent years and the fact the surveys largely focused on injection drug use and did not take into account people who snort or smoke their substances. They will be evaluated and revised as needed, she said.
The proposed thresholds for MDMA, LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, ketamine and GHB were informed by “anecdotal information from individuals and organizations knowledgeable about use of hallucinogens/psychedelics.” They also took into consideration thresholds in Oregon, which recently decriminalized possession.
The proposed thresholds for pharmaceutical drugs were based on a survey of local addiction physicians and addiction program staff.
Drug user advocacy groups, including the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users (VANDU) and the Pivot Legal Society, have said the thresholds for drugs such as opioids are too low to effectively decriminalize the most vulnerable and fail to take into account that drug users sometimes buy in bulk and for other people. They say the city failed to meaningfully include people who use drugs in the policy development process.
“We’re not just stakeholders – the stake we hold is our lives,” said VANDU member Garth Mullins. “All of this is being done as if we’re not adult enough to participate … We have only ever been able to react to somebody else’s plan.”
VANDU recently surveyed community members to get a better understanding of current drug use patterns and presented its preliminary findings to the city at a meeting in mid-May.
“They politely listened to us and said, ‘Oh, this is interesting. Thanks,’” Mr. Mullins said. “There was no commitment. In fact, they were managing our expectations already.”
Mr. Stewart conceded that consultation was not as robust as he would have liked, but said time was of the essence given that a looming federal election could derail the plans.
“For me, it was always a three-step process: design the model, get the submission in and then have ongoing monitoring and adjustment of thresholds,” he said.
“I did have a very productive meeting with the federal Health Minister [Patty Hajdu] on Friday … and I think we both view this as an ongoing process where adjustments would be made as soon as we gather the evidence that is needed to make them.”
