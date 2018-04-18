City of Vancouver moves one step closer to allowing liquor sales in grocery stores

The City of Vancouver is moving to allow the sale of liquor in grocery stores.

Councillors voted Tuesday to approve zoning bylaw amendments that will permit grocery stores to sell liquor.

The city says in a news release that qualified grocery outlets will be allowed to sell liquor in a store-within-a-store model, requiring a separate area and cashier for liquor sales.

Story continues below advertisement

Approval of the bylaw amendments is the next step to implementing Vancouver’s liquor-policy recommendations, which were passed by council almost a year ago.

Specific policies will be presented to council next month and the city says, if approved, grocery stores wishing to sell liquor could apply for a permit by May 14.

Kaye Krishna, Vancouver’s general manager of development, buildings and licensing, says the proposed changes follow extensive consultations about upgrades to the city’s liquor policies.

“These amendments not only balance the public’s request, but also bring our liquor bylaws in line with provincial regulations,” says Ms. Krishna.