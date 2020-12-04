 Skip to main content

City of Vancouver takes ownership of run-down Balmoral, Regent hotels

Wendy Stueck and Mike Hager
Vancouver
The Balmoral hotel is pictured in the downtown eastside in Vancouver, on Nov. 6, 2019.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

The City of Vancouver has acquired two rundown hotels that became known for squalor and disrepair but provided hundreds of low-cost housing units for decades before the city ordered them closed over health and safety concerns.

B.C. land title records show that the city is the registered owner of both the Regent Hotel, at 160 East Hastings Street, and the Balmoral Hotel, across the street at 159 East Hastings Street. Both buildings have been vacant and boarded up for years as Vancouver and the owners wrangled over the city’s plans to expropriate the buildings.

Both buildings were previously owned by Vancouver’s Sahota family: three elderly siblings who over decades amassed extensive property holdings, including apartment buildings and single-room occupancy hotels, while racking up a lengthy track record of bylaw violations and maintenance problems.

In a statement through their lawyer, Evan Cooke, the family on Friday confirmed that they had reached a settlement with the city, for undisclosed terms.

The extended closing of the Balmoral and Regent Hotels in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the continuing opioid crisis in the Downtown Eastside, “weighed heavily on our minds,” the statement said.

“As a consequence, we have determined that the public sector is better equipped to respond to the acute needs of the area’s residents at this time; including their urgent need for housing, mental health and substance-abuse support, and other critical programs,” the statement continued, adding that “mutually agreeable settlement terms” were reached with the city.

Terms were not disclosed. The city did not immediately provide a comment.

The city ordered the Balmoral closed in June, 2017, and shuttered the Regent a year later, in June, 2018, citing health and safety violations. At the Balmoral, according to court documents filed this year by the city, a structural engineer’s report warned that floors were weak enough that “if a heavy load, such as a full bathtub, was added to a bathroom floor … there was a potential for a localized collapse” and that consequences for such a collapse would be severe.

The city scrambled to find new housing for tenants from both buildings, which together provided about 300 units. In November, 2019, city council voted to expropriate both buildings for $1 each, citing consultants’ reports that said the buildings were in dire condition and that it would take millions to repair them or demolish and rebuild.

The owners pushed back, filing a court petition in December, 2019, seeking to have the expropriation process cancelled and alleging that, “there had never been any good-faith negotiations between the parties.” The petition also said the owners had received about 10 offers for the buildings, ranging from $7-million to $12.5-million per building.

The city has taken over the buildings amid debate over an encampment in the city’s Strathcona Park.

That encampment, set up in June, started with a few dozen tents around a running track but quickly grew; recent estimates put the number of people staying at the encampment at about 200.

