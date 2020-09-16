 Skip to main content
British Columbia

Cleanup and bridge repairs under way after 60 freight cars derail near Hope, B.C.

HOPE, B.C.
The Canadian Press
An official looks at the wreckage of a train carrying potash that derailed near Hope, B.C., on Sept. 14, 2020.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

CN Rail says work is now under way to recover the 60 freight cars that derailed off a bridge Monday about 100 kilometres east of Vancouver.

A statement from the company says the damaged cars from the Canadian Pacific train are being removed from the site and repair work is under way on the bridge near Hope, B.C.

The CP freight train was hauling potash, a nonhazardous, potassium-rich type of salt, when the cars left the bridge, dumping some of the material into a nearby creek.

No one was hurt and CN says the spill is contained and water monitoring is continuing, while remediation work begins with the potash being dredged from the creek.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the derailment.

The CP train was on the CN line because the two companies share tracks through the narrow Fraser Canyon between Hope and Lytton.

