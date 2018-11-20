Clerk of the B.C. legislature, sergeant-at-arms suspended pending criminal investigation

The B.C. legislature’s top two administrative officials have abruptly been placed on leave pending the results of a criminal investigation.

While government officials refused to say the nature of the investigation, Alan Mullen, special adviser to the Speaker of the House, told reporters a special prosecutor has been appointed to provide oversight into the investigation of Craig James, the Clerk of the Legislature, and Gary Lenz, Sergeant-at-Arms. He said the investigation is related to their administrative duties.

Mr. Mullen said he could not provide more detail, citing the RCMP investigation. He would only say the affair was “absolutely not political” in nature. “As far as I know, it is unprecedented, and if I can be frank, it’s disturbing.”

Mr. James, and Mr. Lenz were escorted out of the legislature buildings by Victoria Police. Mr. James, who spoke with reporters wearing his formal uniform, but clutching cycling gear, said he could not explain what could have prompted the dramatic turn of events.

“I have no idea,” Mr. James said. He added that he will obtain legal counsel “right away.”

Mr. James told reporters he simply felt numb.

“Somebody knows something,” he said. “It’s very unfair ... I think the Sergeant-at-Arms is equally shocked.”

Mr. James has been a long-time fixture in the Clerk’s Office, rising to the senior position in 2011 after service as deputy clerk and, at one point, B.C.'s chief electoral officer. He said he has a good working relationship with the Speaker of the House, Darryl Plecas, to whom he reports.

Mr. Plecas asked both Mr. James and Mr. Lentz to meet with him in his office after Question Period on Tuesday morning.

“He was quite distressed,” Mr. James said. “I think we have a right to know immediately what it is.”

He handed over his keys and cell phone, and said he was too shaken to ride his bike home.

The Clerk is responsible for management and administrative services within the legislative assembly and serves as Clerk to the Legislative Assembly Management Committee, which governs spending for the legislature operations. The Sergeant-at-Arms has a ceremonial role that includes carrying the mace into and out of the Chamber during daily sittings, and he is responsible for protective services in the legislature and security for all the constituency offices of MLAs.

Mr. Farnworth also seemed shaken as he announced a motion in the House.

“I move that Mr. Craig James, Clerk of the Legislative Assembly and Mr. Gary Lenz, Sergeant-At-Arms, are placed on administrative leave with pay and benefits effective immediately,” he said.

“During the period of administrative leave and as a consequence of an outstanding investigation, Mr. James and Mr. Lenz must not access legislative assembly equipment, systems or services and must not be present in any building that is part of the legislative precinct.”

Mr. Lenz would not speak to reporters. He had a lengthy career in the RCMP before coming to the legislature, and has been known for his affable and accessible approach to the formal position, frequently allowing child visitors to the legislature to hold his sword and pose with him for photos.