Committee urged to consider diversity, action on systemic racism in B.C.’s Police Act revision

British Columbia’s revised Police Act must include measures to deal with systemic racism in law enforcement and also ensure better oversight of policing, a senior public servant told a committee hearing on reform.
“We need an enhanced governance and oversight structure that will improve accountability and transparency,” Wayne Rideout, director of police services in the Ministry of Public Safety, said Wednesday. “It is paramount that we make active and substantive strides to address systemic racism and discrimination.”
Mr. Rideout urged the 10-member committee to be bold. “The committee has an opportunity to recommend transformative changes and be at the forefront of the paradigm shift that is happening in Canada and more broadly in North America,” said the former senior RCMP officer.
Solicitor-General Mike Farnworth announced the committee last June to review the 45-year-old Police Act and said police officers require a modern policing structure that provides greater clarity for their roles.
The committee was dissolved last September because of the provincial election, then reconvened with 10 members on Dec. 9. They are now working toward an October deadline of reporting to the legislature.
Alana Best, executive director of policing and public safety modernization, who was appearing with Mr. Rideout, said one option for the committee could be introducing minimum diversity targets to recruit Black, Indigenous and people of colour candidates, as well as members of the LGBTQ community and women, for the RCMP and municipal police services, “so that officers represent the diversity of the communities they serve.”
Dan Davies, deputy chair of the committee, said in an interview after Wednesday’s hearing that all ideas are on the table.
He noted most police forces are trying to broaden their diversity of recruits, and he is open to ways this can be improved. “Policing should be representative and look like the makeup of British Columbia,” he said.
Of Mr. Rideout’s proposals, Mr. Davies said the field of issues is so broad that he’s not sure the committee, which heard its second day of witness testimony Wednesday, can make its deadline. “I think it’s very important that we look at all of [Mr. Rideout’s] ideas,” he said.
Mr. Rideout also urged the members of the legislature on the committee to look at a stable, predictable and transparent funding model, a public-safety model that is efficient and maximizes the socioeconomic return on investment, and has equitable service delivery for the “overpoliced” and under-resourced.
Responders need to be appropriate to meet the needs of calls, and there needs to be investment in measures to lessen the strain on police and the justice system, he said.
But he said it is key for the committee not to fix on specific solutions now. “[We are] absolutely keeping an open mind. We have to. If we have come in with bias already, that would be not fair for the committee.”
Earlier Wednesday, the deputy minister of Indigenous relations and reconciliation urged the committee to widely consult with the Indigenous community.
Douglas Caul, who reminded the committee of the overrepresentation of Indigenous peoples in the criminal justice system, said dialogue is as important as the end result of the work.
“My number one recommendation to anybody, whether it’s policing or it’s anywhere else, is to build the relationships with Indigenous leaders and people and hear their experiences, hear their ideas and allow them room to participate in the work that we do,” Mr. Caul said, when asked by Mr. Davies for his top suggestion on policing reform.
“That is at the core of exactly what I believe is the first best step for us if we’re going to make any progress on reconciliation.”
