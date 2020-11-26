Contact tracing, the key to B.C.’s COVID-19 restart, falls apart

Surrey, B.C., school teacher Ruby Stovern learned on Nov. 8 that her 16-year-old son tested positive for COVID-19. What happened next – or, more importantly, what didn’t happen – demonstrates how the public-health system has been overwhelmed in the second wave of the pandemic.

Their family of five immediately went into isolation, but the youth, Rykan, and his parents were left to reach out to anyone they may have been in close contact with in the days leading up to his illness.

“We were trying to clean the house, trying to find someone to buy our groceries, trying to make sure that we each had our own space and nobody was touching anybody else’s things. On top of that, we had to take on contact tracing,” Ms. Stovern said in an interview.

“We contacted everybody. [Rykan] contacted any students or friends that he may have come into close contact with. He contacted his teachers directly; he had to contact his tutor.”

She did the same with her workplace and other contacts – even before she developed symptoms herself.

But they never heard from Fraser Health Authority officials who were supposed to investigate the case. She began calling the health authority and, after 10 days, reached a public-health nurse who could not find a file on her son. A new file was opened, and Ms. Stovern was promised that the contact tracing team would reach out to help. That never happened.

The provincial government dramatically expanded its contact tracing capacity as part of its plan to restart schools and businesses after the first-wave lockdowns. The expectation was that these investigators would track every single confirmed case, working rapidly to retrace the infected patient’s whereabouts, and then contact anyone who could have been exposed to the virus to ensure that they would not, in turn, spread COVID-19 to others.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Wednesday more than 900 people have been hired as contact tracers across the province – including 222 new hires in Fraser Health in the past week alone. Now, the federal government is offering support to that beleaguered health authority as well.

Since cases numbers began to climb sharply in November, however, the ability to keep up with contact tracing has been slipping. Increasingly, B.C. is unable to identify the source of each infection. And that is most acute in the densely populated Fraser Health region, which includes Surrey, the city that is currently “ground zero” for COVID-19 in the province.

“I wouldn’t say we’re losing, but we’re on the edge for sure,” Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry said Wednesday. “We committed very early on to testing, tracing and isolation, and we’re still barely managing to hold on to that. We’ve not abandoned that.”

The Fraser Health Authority has almost doubled the size of its contact tracing team in the past few weeks, with a staff of 350, plus the assistance of 40 more from the province.

Despite the new hires, Aamir Bharmal, who heads the authority’s contact tracing program, confirmed this week that the responsibility for tracking secondary exposures has shifted to those who have COVID-19. Up until about one month ago, contact tracers were able to track cases and then follow up with each individual’s close contacts.

“We try to notify people within 24 hours after receiving a lab notice,” he said. Individuals who have tested positive are now asked to inform any members of their household to isolate, he said, and to identify other people who might have also been in very close contact as well. “We indicate to the case that they should go ahead and notify all of those people to isolate.”

Dr. Bharmal said the change allows contact tracers to focus on a more in-depth assessment, such as trying to determine where the individual got infected. “These are challenging conversations to have, people are not always forthcoming.”

He said the contact tracers are working long hours and the growing caseload is disheartening. “There’s also a lot of people who are upset with us, who do really don’t want to hear this news.”

While the health authority could not comment on the specifics of the Stoverns’ case, Matt Westphal, who represents Surrey teachers for the BC Teachers’ Federation, said the family’s story is not unique. “Teachers will frequently hear about cases in their schools, yet there’s no official word from Fraser Health,” he said.

School exposure notices are routinely being sent out late, sometimes two weeks after the fact. “That time lag really erodes the confidence people have in how much of a handle Fraser Health has on this,” he added.

