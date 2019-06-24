 Skip to main content

Cool weather calms small wildfire burning north of Vancouver, but traffic still disrupted

Cool weather calms small wildfire burning north of Vancouver, but traffic still disrupted

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
A small wildfire is burning just above the highway connecting Vancouver and Whistler.

The fire along Highway 99, the Sea-to-Sky corridor, broke out early Sunday morning on a steep, rocky slope between Horseshoe Bay and Lions Bay.

The BC Wildfire Service lists the blaze as out of control, but calm winds and cool, wet conditions have kept its size at only three hectares.

Three helicopters and 27 firefighters have been assigned to fight it, but no homes or properties are currently threatened.

A cause has not been determined although a downed power line is suspected.

DriveBC, the B.C. government’s travel information website, says the northbound lanes of Highway 99 remain closed just north of Horseshoe Bay because firefighting equipment is on the road.

A detour is available although delays are expected.

