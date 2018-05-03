Cooler temperatures ease flood threats in B.C., but high-level snowpack yet to melt

Cooler temperatures have temporarily eased flood threats in many areas of British Columbia’s southern and central Interior, but snow in the province’s higher elevations has yet to start melting.

River Forecast Centre spokesman David Campbell says cooler temperatures have reduced water flows in the Cache Creek, Quesnel and Oliver areas where some properties were evacuated due to flood threats.

He says temperatures were about 10 C above normal last week, causing rapid snow melt on the Bonaparte and Nazko rivers near Cache Creek and Quesnel as well as creeks and streams in the Oliver area.

Story continues below advertisement

Campbell says much of the snowpack in the higher areas above 1,800 metres has not begun to melt, meaning the flood risk remains for the next month or longer.

He says it will be at least a week or two weeks before the flood potential for the Fraser River, which flows into the Lower Mainland, can be properly assessed.

The B.C. government approved financial assistance last month for residents impacted by overland flooding or landslides.

“I kind of characterize the situation right now as areas where we’ve had the most severe flooding to this point as kind of cautiously optimistic,” Campbell said. “We’ve had some levelling off. But I wouldn’t characterize the situation as stable yet.”