Coroner’s inquest to probe death of B.C. man shot dozens of times by police in 2018
Kamloops, b.c.
The Canadian Press

The British Columbia Coroners Service says it will hold an inquest into the death of a man who died in a hail of police gunfire after starting a shootout with RCMP officers in Kamloops.

The service says the inquest will begin on May 6 at the Kamloops law courts to determine the facts related to the death of 35-year-old Eugene Marcano, who was shot and killed by Mounties on Sept. 14, 2018.

A report from B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office in 2019 says Marcano initiated a shootout with Kamloops RCMP officers, who had responded to a call about a truck and trailer parked in a remote location and a man who appeared to be intoxicated.

The report says Marcano became agitated while interacting with the officers and retreated into the trailer before opening fire on the Mounties with a shotgun.

It says officers returned fire with their service pistols and a rifle, hitting Marcano dozens of times.

The Independent Investigations Officer report says the officers were justified in returning fire, acting in self-defence after making “routine inquiries” about a man apparently camping on private land in somewhat suspicious circumstances.

