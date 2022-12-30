Two days before Christmas, an unwanted prowler began lurking on Protection Island, B.C., a tiny community east of Nanaimo’s downtown harbour.

One of the 300 or so residents of the 70-hectare island spotted an adult cougar on the shore at the northern tip. Shortly after that sighting, the mountain lion travelled to the south end of Protection Island and then back up the island to kill a deer, dragging the carcass under a man’s porch, according to David Essig, a neighbour who called the authorities on Christmas Eve.

The feline’s tracks have been easy to spot because the island was initially covered in snow and only has dirt roads, Mr. Essig said Thursday. The B.C. Conservation Officer Service initially told him and his neighbours that the cougar appeared to present little threat and did not need to be removed, but many residents are seniors and “have been justifiably worried” enough to stay inside over the holidays, according to Mr. Essig, who has lived there for 16 years.

“This is the quietest Christmas season I can remember,” said Mr. Essig, a past president of the neighbourhood association who has taken it upon himself to update folks on the situation through the community’s main Facebook page. “Most people travel by foot or by golf cart, neither of which would be much of a match for a cougar.”

By Thursday, officers had arrived and deployed a live trap on the north end of the island, hoping to capture the cat, then tranquillize it and relocate it to the wilds of neighbouring Vancouver Island. As of Friday afternoon, the camera attached to the trap hadn’t been tripped, Mr. Essig said, a sign the cougar either wasn’t hungry enough yet to go for the four chicken breasts strung up inside the fridge-like structure or may have already left the island of its own volition.

Mr. Essig said officers have since told him the cougar now needs to be removed because it has become habituated to the community, wandering through the same people’s yards over and over. He said it was also curious that the big cat appeared to abandon the deer after killing it and dragging it under his neighbour’s home rather than feed on it for the next couple of days – as conservation officers told him the species is wont to do.

Officials with the provincial Environment Ministry said conservation officers had received numerous calls about the animal, which the agency believes swam from nearby Saysutshun Park, another island just a few hundred metres to the north.

Protection Island residents were advised to report any recent sightings, especially if the cougar is showing predatory behaviour such as following people or pets. Residents are also urged to make noise while walking and to keep children in sight and pets leashed or indoors.

An e-mailed statement from the conservation agency said cougars are common on nearby Vancouver Island, are good swimmers and have been known to paddle to smaller islands “from time to time.”

On the community Facebook page administered by Mr. Essig, residents proposed everything from naming the cat “Santa Claws” to forming groups to tour the island, singing and making noise, in the hopes the cougar would move on. Another post says the Protection Island Neighbourhood Association made caution signs that were to be posted at various points around the island Wednesday.

“I sure hope the cougar can read,” says a follow-up post. But a separate entry questions what will happen if the animal attacks a child or pet and calls on the Conservation Officer Service to “do your job.”

The ministry initially said it understood the animal was not acting aggressively, so there was no immediate plan to capture and remove it.

After a 2019 attack on a young boy in nearby Lake Cowichan, experts told The Globe and Mail that Vancouver Island is home to a quarter of the 3,500 cougars estimated to live in British Columbia. Cougar attacks are relatively rare but, along with sightings in urban and suburban areas, often end up garnering a lot of media attention.

On Protection Island, local sentiment as to whether to leave this natural predator alone continued to shift Tuesday evening, when a man posted security-camera footage of the big cat strutting casually by his front porch around 6 p.m.

“I don’t think anybody realized how big this thing was,” Mr. Essig said.

Most of the residents now want the cat gone, while a minority believe pets and small children should be guarded while it finishes feeding on any deer or raccoons before voluntarily leaving their insular enclave, he said.

“It does need to be removed. The island is really tiny, and there’s just no room for a large wild animal here,” Mr. Essig said. “This is basically a suburb surrounded by water.”

