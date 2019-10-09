 Skip to main content

British Columbia Councillors in Port Moody, B.C., vote in favour of motion asking mayor to resume leave while facing charge

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Councillors in Port Moody, B.C., vote in favour of motion asking mayor to resume leave while facing charge

PORT MOODY, B.C.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov. Vagramov took a voluntary leave of absence in March after the sexual assault charge was laid, but he denies the allegation and returned to the mayor’s chair in September with the legal matter still unresolved.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Councillors in the Metro Vancouver city of Port Moody have voted in favour of a motion asking Mayor Rob Vagramov to again step aside as he faces a sexual-assault charge.

Mr. Vagramov took a voluntary leave of absence in March after the charge was laid, but he denies the allegation and returned to the mayor’s chair in September with the legal matter still unresolved.

Councillors voted 4-3 in favour of a motion that called on Mr. Vagramov to resume an unpaid leave while dealing with the allegation that dates back to 2015, when Mr. Vagramov was a Port Moody councillor.

Story continues below advertisement

Following the Tuesday night vote, Mr. Vagramov thanked council for its input and said he would take the comments into consideration but did not indicate if he would comply.

Councillor Diana Dilworth, who brought the motion, told the meeting that nothing has been regular since Mr. Vagramov’s return and his presence has challenged council’s ability to provide good governance.

Mr. Vagramov, who was just 26 when he was elected mayor one year ago, is due to return to court on Nov. 13.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter