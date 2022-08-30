John Nuttall (left) and Amanda Korody (right) leave jail after being re-arrested and placed under a peace bond and released again, after a judge ruled the couple were entrapped by the RCMP in a police-manufactured crime, in Vancouver on July 29, 2016.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

A couple accused of plotting to blow up the B.C. Legislature with pressure cookers has filed a lawsuit against the federal government, province and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, arguing their Charter rights were violated and they were subjected to malicious prosecution and unlawful action.

A unanimous ruling by B.C.’s Appeal Court in December, 2018, upheld a judge’s decision to stay terrorism charges against John Nuttall and Amanda Korody due to entrapment by police. The pair was found guilty in June, 2015, of conspiring to commit murder and possessing an explosive in a public place on behalf of a terrorist group.

Mr. Nuttall and Ms. Korody were arrested in 2013 following a six-month undercover operation by the RCMP that began after police received information that Mr. Nuttall had openly expressed violent jihadist views. The trial also heard that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service informed Mounties in 2013 that Mr. Nuttall had tried to buy potassium nitrate, which can be used to make explosives.

Justice Catherine Bruce of the B.C. Supreme Court said in 2016 that police used deception and veiled threats to engineer the bomb plot and influence the couple to act on it. She also said the defendants proved themselves to be “marginalized, isolated people who espoused extremist jihadi views” but weren’t motivated or capable of acting on those beliefs.

Nathan Muirhead, the lawyer representing the couple, said they have suffered significant psychological and spiritual harms as a result of the investigation and case that garnered global attention. He said the lawsuit allows them “the chance to tell their story” and its purpose is to ensure the RCMP does not “abuse its power and resources” ever again in the same way.

“What happened to John and Amanda was a travesty of justice. There wouldn’t have been a plot if it weren’t for the actions of the RCMP,” Mr. Muirhead said. “There was psychological coercion (and) logistical support by the RCMP. These were people who were recovering from drug addiction, on welfare, on methadone. They weren’t leaving a small radius around their basement apartment.”

The 22-page notice of civil claim, first filed in March, 2021, but amended on Monday, goes into detail about the alleged tactics used by the RCMP to coerce the couple to plant bombs in downtown Victoria on Canada Day in 2013.

It claims officers involved in the sting “came to totally dominate and control” the pair through exploitation of their Islamic beliefs, isolation from friends and family and by providing money and medication. The plaintiffs said, at times, they feared for their lives.

“Officer A (unnamed) provided religious guidance to Mr. Nuttall and Ms. Korody, purporting to speak with knowledge of the Muslim faith and proffer the guidance of Allah without the proper knowledge, learning or understanding of Islam,” the document states. “The officers insighted extremist views and fostered the plaintiff’s belief that certain violent action is allowed or encouraged in Islam.”

Serious harms listed in the legal document include imprisonment, emotional distress, psychiatric injuries, damage to reputation and continued attention from law enforcement. The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified damages and costs.

The B.C. Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General said in a statement it cannot comment on the lawsuit as it is before the courts. The Globe and Mail has reached out to the RCMP and Government of Canada for comment.

