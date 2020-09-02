COVID-19 outbreak declared at nephrology unit of a B.C. hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the nephrology unit at a hospital in Surrey, B.C.

Fraser Health’s interim chief medical health officer says a patient tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Dr. Elizabeth Brodkin says the unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital has fewer than a dozen patients, and staff are being monitored and screened.

She says the unit is closed to new patients and it is not expecting visitors.

Brodkin says an outbreak is defined as a transmission at a hospital site.

She says authorities believe the patient was infected at the nephrology unit.

