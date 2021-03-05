COVID-19 outbreak declared in fourth unit at Vancouver General Hospital

Open this photo in gallery A health care worker enters the emergency department of the Vancouver General Hospital, on March 30, 2020. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Health officials are reporting a COVID-19 outbreak in a fourth unit of Vancouver General Hospital.

A statement from Vancouver Coastal Health says three patients have tested positive for the virus on surgical inpatient unit T-8-B of the Jim Pattison Pavilion.

Infection prevention measures are underway on unit T-8-B including closure to admissions or transfers and suspension of all but end-of-life compassionate visits.

Story continues below advertisement

The other three affected units are on separate floors of the pavilion, while the rest of the hospital, including the emergency room, is operating as usual.

COVID-19 outbreaks have forced closure of separate units at three other Lower Mainland hospitals since last month.

Those include Surrey Memorial, Chilliwack General and Eagle Ridge Hospital in Port Moody, but with the exception of the closed units, all other services at those hospitals are unaffected.

First responders and essential workers in B.C. will be given priority access to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the next few weeks. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reassured those hesitant about the vaccine that it is effective. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.