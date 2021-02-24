COVID-19 outbreak spreads to two more units at Vancouver General Hospital

Open this photo in gallery A health care worker walks outside the emergency department of the Vancouver General Hospital, in Vancouver, on March 30, 2020. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Two more units have been added to a COVID-19 outbreak declared at Vancouver General Hospital.

A statement from Vancouver Coastal Health says outbreaks are under way on in-patient units T-14-G and T-11-G in the high-rise tower of the hospital’s Jim Pattison Pavilion.

The health authority says the outbreaks are in addition to one declared Sunday in unit T-10-C in the same tower.

The statement says, in total, 16 patients and 13 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Visits to all three units have been suspended, except for end-of-life compassionate visits, and the hospital says infection prevention and control protocols are under way to prevent further transmission.

Coastal Health says the rest of the hospital, including the emergency room, remain open and operating as usual.

