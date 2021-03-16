COVID-19 restrictions force cancellation of Vaisakhi Khalsa parade in Surrey, B.C.

Open this photo in gallery People take part in the Vaisakhi Khalsa parade, in Surrey, B.C., on April 14, 2011. JOHN LEHMANN/The Globe and Mail

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced cancellation of what organizers say is the world’s largest Vaisakhi Khalsa Day parade in Surrey, B.C.

A statement from the Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darba, which organizes the annual event, says the parade on April 24 has been cancelled to comply with provincial health guidelines on gatherings.

Vaisakhi marks the creation of the Khalsa in 1699, the most significant day in the Sikh calendar.

Story continues below advertisement

Festivities continue all day and organizers say they routinely attract more than 500,000 spectators along the Surrey parade route.

The 2020 parade was also cancelled as the first wave of the pandemic hit B.C.

Event spokesman Moninder Singh says small family groups will celebrate individually this year and they hope to enjoy the traditional parade again in 2022.

“It is clear that there is no path for an event the size and magnitude of our parade to occur safely within the next three months,” Singh says in the statement released Tuesday announcing the cancellation.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.