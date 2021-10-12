 Skip to main content
British Columbia

COVID-19 vaccine mandate now in effect for long-term care, assisted living workers in B.C.

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
All long-term care and assisted living employees in British Columbia now need to have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who have received one dose will have to undergo rapid testing daily and must receive a required second shot within 35 days of their first.

B.C.’s health minister and top public health doctor are set to provide an update today on the COVID-19 situation.

Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry are scheduled to speak at noon.

The province last reported daily case numbers on Friday, when there were 743 new COVID-19 infections and five added deaths.

Nearly 89 per cent of eligible residents had received at least one dose of vaccine, while just over 82 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Those under age 12 are not eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Canada, but the province confirmed over the weekend that it had opened up registration for younger children through the Get Vaccinated portal.

Pfizer has requested Health Canada approve its vaccine for kids ages five to 11, and the B.C. government is getting ready for if and when that approval comes.

B.C. health spokesman Jeffrey Ferrier has said kids will be scheduled for their vaccination based on when it’s their turn, not when they register.

He said the province will notify parents when it’s time to book an appointment for their children.

