COVID-19 vaccine registration open for kids aged 5-11, B.C. health officials say

Open this photo in gallery Spokesman Jeffrey Ferrier says people are scheduled for their vaccination based on when it’s their turn, not when they register. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

B.C. health officials say parents can now register their children aged five to 11 for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement Sunday, spokesman Jeffrey Ferrier says parents can register their kids through the Get Vaccinated portal, although it is unclear when the shot for children will be approved.

Ferrier says people are scheduled for their vaccination based on when it’s their turn, not when they register.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the province will notify parents when it’s their turn to book an appointment for their children.

Pfizer Canada said last week it is preparing to seek Health Canada’s authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 by mid-October.

Premier John Horgan said officials in B.C. are working on logistics of delivering the vaccines to children if and when that approval comes.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.