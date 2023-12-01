Mounties in B.C.’s southern Interior say they’re investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed one person who’s been identified as a university student.

A statement from Kamloops RCMP says emergency responders were called to the crash at the intersection of McGill Road and University Drive just outside the Thompson Rivers University campus around 3 p.m. Thursday.

It says a Dodge Ram truck hit several small trees before striking a Volkswagen that was stopped at a red light, triggering crashes with four other vehicles.

RCMP say the three occupants of the Volkswagen, all in their 20s, were taken to hospital, where one of them was declared dead.

Two sustained serious injuries in the crash that’s under investigation, with police asking anyone with information to come forward.

Curtis Atkinson, Thompson Rivers’ athletic director, says the person who died was a member of the university’s volleyball team travelling with two teammates.

School administrators and staff spent Thursday meeting with student athletes after the crash, Atkinson says, adding counselling services and academic accommodations are being made available for anyone who needs them.

RCMP say two other people travelling in a different vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the crash.