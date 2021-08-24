Crews fighting B.C. wildfires aided by cooler temperatures

Open this photo in gallery A wildfire burns in the mountains north of Lytton, B.C., on July 1. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The BC Wildfire Service says cooler and below seasonal average temperatures have helped crews fight the blazes.

Fire information officer Taylor Colman says crews are seeing between three and five fires start each day compared with about 40 in July.

She says most of the wildfires of note – including White Rock Lake at about 810 square kilometres and Lytton Creek at 845 square kilometres – have not seen much growth.

Story continues below advertisement

The service says it has recorded more than 1,540 wildfires since the start of the season and there are about 250 blazes burning in B.C.

It says more than 3,400 fire crews from B.C. and about 550 out-of-province firefighters are helping fight the flames, with nearly 170 helicopters and planes supporting them.

The service says there are more than 60 evacuation orders in place and nearly 120 evacuation alerts, which means that people must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.