Crews move around flanks of smouldering wildfire near Penticton, B.C.

Open this photo in gallery Helicopters drop water on the Christie Mountain wildfire, in Penticton, B.C., on Aug. 21, 2020. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

A wildfire south of Penticton, B.C., is dying down, allowing firefighting crews to move around its flanks Tuesday.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire, which has scorched more than 20 square kilometres of land on the east side of Skaha Lake and destroyed one home since last week, is now classified as Rank 1 on a scale of six.

Rank 1 covers smouldering ground fires with no open flames and white smoke that can be attacked directly by ground crews using hand tools, pumps and hoses.

Story continues below advertisement

The wildfire service says 217 firefighters are on-site with support from a dozen helicopters and four water tenders.

On Monday, an evacuation alert was lifted for nearly 3,700 properties in Penticton, where residents had been advised they should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

An evacuation order remains in effect for more than 300 properties on the south side of the blaze and officials say they are inspecting the area to ensure it’s safe, with the goal of allowing people home as soon as possible.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.