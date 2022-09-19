Vancouver police say seven people were arrested and a criminal investigation is underway after a disturbance Sunday night by fans attending a rap music festival at Hastings Park in east Vancouver.

Police say fights broke out inside and outside the PNE Amphitheatre following the sudden cancellation of the headline act in the final hours of the two-day BreakOut Festival.

The police statement says hostile concertgoers also caused significant property damage to the amphitheatre, other PNE grounds and the surrounding neighbourhood before order was restored.

A statement from the Pacific National Exhibition says damage is still being assessed and it plans to hold a full investigation into the violence.

Police estimate property damage in the “thousands of dollars.”

Const. Tania Visintin says the seven people taken into custody were held for breach of the peace, but she says the criminal investigation will likely take months to complete.

“Though this investigation will take time, we will pursue criminal charges against people who participated in this violence and destruction,” Visintin says in the statement.

The PNE released a statement thanking police for their “quick and professional response,” preventing the situation from escalating.

The organization also apologized to residents in the neighbourhood around Hastings Park, saying it is “incredibly sorry” for the actions of the concert guests.

It is promising a full investigation.

The hip hop and rap artist whose sudden cancellation was blamed for causing the disturbance issued an apology via Instagram early Monday.

Dominique Armani Jones, who performs under the name Lil Baby, says he has been “going hard” for the last few months and his body “completely shut down,” forcing him to scrub his part of the concert.

“I truly apologize (to) Vancouver, Canada, the BreakOut Festival and to everyone who was in attendance,” Jones writes.

“I owe you guys big time and will for sure make up for it soon.”

Jones’ debut studio album, “Harder Than Ever,” was released in 2018, producing the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 single “Yes Indeed,” which he recorded with Drake.