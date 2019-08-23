 Skip to main content

British Columbia Crown counsel begins cross-examination of B.C. father accused of killing his two daughters

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press

A father from Vancouver Island who is accused of murdering his two young daughters has ended the first part of his testimony by reiterating that he did not kill his girls.

Andrew Berry is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of six-year-old Chloe Berry and four-year-old Aubrey Berry on Christmas Day 2017.

The girls were found in their rooms at Berry’s Victoria-area apartment.

Berry was found naked and injured in the bathtub.

The Crown’s theory is that Berry killed the girls and then tried to kill himself, but Berry says he owed thousands of dollars to a loan shark and was attacked in his apartment.

As defence lawyer Kevin McCullough wrapped up his questions, Berry restated that he loved his daughters, didn’t kill them and didn’t try to kill himself.

Berry’s testimony will now be challenged by Crown counsel Patrick Weir.

